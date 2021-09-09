Watch now: Flaten on Football -- Week 3 high school football rundown

Herald & Review sports writer Matthew Flaten breaks down the Week 3 high school football schedule, including No. 1 in Class 1A Central A&M heading to No. 1 in Class 2A St. Teresa. Other top games include Meridian vs. Warrensburg-Latham in a battle of two undefeated teams.
