Watch now: Flaten on Football — A rundown of the Decatur-area semifinal high school football playoffs games

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down all the Decatur-area semifinal football playoff games including St. Teresa (12-0) vs. Nashville (11-1) and Central A&M (9-3) vs. Carrollton (11-1).
PHOTOS: Central A&M vs. Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
Central A&M at Arcola
_DSC0751 (2).JPG
_DSC0761 (2).JPG
_DSC0778 (2).JPG
_DSC0809 (2).JPG
_DSC0817 (3).JPG
_DSC0891 (2).JPG
_DSC0934 (2).JPG
DSC08662 (2).JPG
DSC08674 (2).JPG
DSC08681 (2).JPG
Arcola's Beau Edwards makes the tackle against Central A&M's Drew Damery during Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal game.
DSC08773 (2).JPG
DSC08824 (2).JPG
DSC08825 (2).JPG
DSC08875 (2).JPG
DSC08931 (2).JPG
The Arcola football team surrounds coach Nick Lindsey during a timeout on Saturday.
DSC08977 (2).JPG
DSC08981 (2).JPG
DSC08983 (2).JPG
DSC08985 (2).JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten