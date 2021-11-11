 Skip to main content
Watch now: Flaten on Football — A rundown of the quarterfinal high school football playoffs games around Central Illinois

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down all the Decatur-area quarterfinal football playoff games including Arcola (9-2) vs. Central A&M (8-3), St. Teresa (11-0) vs. Breese Mater Dei (11-0) and Pana (11-0) vs. Nashville (10-1). 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

