 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch now: Flaten on Football — Round 1 of the high school football playoffs rundown

  • 0

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down all the local Round 1 high school football playoff games including Central A&M vs. Nokomis, Meridian vs. Athens, Flora vs. St. Teresa, ALAH vs. Pana and Westville vs. Maroa-Forsyth. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News