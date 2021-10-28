Watch now: Flaten on Football — Round 1 of the high school football playoffs rundown

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down all the local Round 1 high school football playoff games including Central A&M vs. Nokomis, Meridian vs. Athens, Flora vs. St. Teresa, ALAH vs. Pana and Westville vs. Maroa-Forsyth.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 9 high school football games
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Watch now: MacArthur stops Jacksonville on 4th down
Watch now: MacArthur's Brylan Phillips connects with Azarion Richardson for a touchdown; Generals lead 7-0
Watch now: Cumberland scores again Saganamon Valley
Watch now: Chase Walters runs against Cumberland
Watch now: Jacksonville intercepts MacArthur in the end zone in the second quarter
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2
Watch now: Sangamon Valley and Cumberland highlights
Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence with a TD catch
Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch
Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence makes a catch against Warrensburg-Latham
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Markez Cunningham and Zaryis Jenkins Taylor connect for a 19-yard TD in the 3Q
Meridian at Tuscola
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Markez Cunningham scores an 11-yard TD in the 4Q
Watch now: Lanphier at Eisenhower highlights
Watch now: Jacksonville scores to take lead against MacArthur 16-13 in the third quarter
Watch now: MacArthur can't convert on 4th down with 2 minutes left in the game
Watch now: Jacksonville scores to go up 23-20 with 4 minutes left in the game
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Shaq Green, Markez Cunningham recap first win since 2017
Watch now: Eisenhower celebrates first win in over four years
Watch now: Eisenhower coach Moe Dampeer explains significance of Panthers’ win
Watch now:MacArthur lineman Ethan Badon talks about the Generals' loss to Jacksonville
Watch now: MacArthur football players thank the senior players for their contributions to the team
Watch now: Tuscola coach Andy Romine talks about his team's win against Meridian
Watch now: Tuscola's Peyton Armstrong breaks down the win
Watch now: Tuscola's Caden Baer on his team's win
Watch now: Meridian coach Micah Sheppard discusses his team's loss to Tuscola
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten