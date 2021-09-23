 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 5 high school football rundown

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down the Week 5 high school football schedule, including discussing St. Teresa's (4-0) new opponent Durand/Pectonica, which replaced Clinton following a COVID-related forfeit. Other top games include Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) at Williamsville (3-1) and Shelbyville (3-1) at Warrensburg-Latham (4-0). 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

