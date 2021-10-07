Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 7 high school football rundown

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down the Week 7 high school football schedule, including Meridian (4-2) hoping to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2008 against Central A&M (4-2). Other notable games include Class 2A No. 1 St. Teresa (6-0) continuing its non-conference battles against Chester (5-1) and the Coles County Clash between Charleston (2-4) and Mattoon (2-4) at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten