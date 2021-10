Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 8 high school football rundown

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down the Week 8 high school football schedule, including Class 2A No. 1 St. Teresa (7-0) at Shelbyville (5-2) in a big Central Illinois Conference battle. Central A&M (5-2) will be playing at Camp Point Central (6-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Arcola (5-2) hosts Villa Grove (5-2) with the Purple Riders' lead in the Lincoln Prairie Conference on the line.