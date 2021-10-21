 Skip to main content
Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 9 high school football rundown

Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten breaks down the Week 9 high school football schedule, including all the teams on the playoff bubble looking to pick up their fifth and sixth wins. Lincoln, Effingham, MacArthur and ALAH are looking to get their fifth wins to become playoff eligible. Four Central Illinois Conference teams — Central A&M, Shelbyville, Warrensburg-Latham and Meridian — have five wins and are searching for a sixth to be guaranteed a playoff spot. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

