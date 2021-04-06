Watch now: Following his soccer season's cancellation, MacArthur's Ethan Gardner is now kicking footballs for the Generals

DECATUR — If he had it his way, MacArthur junior Ethan Gardner would be playing on the Generals soccer team this spring.
But because of low participation numbers, the spring soccer seasons for MacArthur and Eisenhower athletes were cancelled, along with Eisenhower's football season.
But Garnder, a soccer midfielder, has traded the soccer ball for the football as he is using his unexpected free time to kick and punt for the Generals football team this season.
"Hopefully next year, when things are somewhat back to normal, we will have more people come out to play (soccer). I was kind of upset that soccer was canceled, but it kind of freed up more time for football," Gardner said.
MacArthur (1-2) head football coach Derek Spates came to soccer practice last season to recruit kids interested in kicking and Gardner considered the opportunity back then.
"Last year, Coach Spates came to the team and I thought about it but I was too busy with other things. This year I was talking with my buddy (Generals junior lineman) Trent Horn at the beginning of the summer that I wanted to kick for the team," Gardner said.
Gardner got the bag of tees and balls last summer and set about learning how to kick and punt in a sport he really didn't know much about.
"I am a fan but I really don't watch it outside of the games. I don't really have a favorite team," he said. "It was kind of weird to get used to kicking a football vs. kicking a soccer ball. Once I got it down, I feel like I started improving faster. I've always been athletic and since we weren't going to have a (football) season in the fall, I wanted to get prepared for it if we did end up having a season. I definitely worked on it each week and spent time in a park kicking, just to get a hold of it. "
The past few seasons, MacArthur hasn't had a reliable kicking game for field goal and point-after attempts. Gardner has brought stability to the position. He has been perfect on his point-after attempts so far this season. His field goal attempt against Springfield High on Friday was blocked by the Senators.
Gardner won't be confused for a member of the Generals' offensive line, but his tall frame makes him look like the ideal kicker. His punting and kicking thus far has impressed MacArthur head coach Derek Spates.
"We are getting back to where we are used to having a guy who can kick the ball through the uprights and who also gives us some good kicks to give us some good field position," Spates said. "(Ethan) has been doing an excellent job. He's at practice everyday kicking the ball well and I think he is getting comfortable and getting better each week."
Gardner made five point-after attempts in the Generals' Week 1 win over Springfield Southeast, but it wasn't without a couple rookies missteps.
"The first game when we scored our first PAT, I came back and stood on the sideline because I didn't realize I had to do a kickoff right after. So I was kind of rushing to get out there after that," Gardner said. "I really like (being on the team). The whole vibe and the emotion of the team, it really gets me pumped up."
Gardner is kicking hundreds of balls at practice each week and working on getting his technique and precision, particularly on gusty days, down perfectly.
"At the start of the season, I was kind of nervous about the wind and not being able to position myself right and the ball right," he said. "As it has been going along, I've figured out where my flaws are on that. On windy days, I punt and do PATs into the wind and against the wind, just to see what else I need to do to fix where it lands."
In last season's playoffs, MacArthur lost a heartbreaker to Mount Zion by a point, 31-30, so when the playoffs return in the fall, Gardner could prove to be the game-winning difference.
"I feel like the season is going good. I definitely feel an improvement from last year. I was friends with the kickers that they had last year and I think I am more committed to it," he said. "I think we are giving it all we've got this season."
