Watch now: Following his soccer season's cancellation, MacArthur's Ethan Gardner is now kicking footballs for the Generals

Gardner won't be confused for a member of the Generals' offensive line, but his tall frame makes him look like the ideal kicker. His punting and kicking thus far has impressed MacArthur head coach Derek Spates.

"We are getting back to where we are used to having a guy who can kick the ball through the uprights and who also gives us some good kicks to give us some good field position," Spates said. "(Ethan) has been doing an excellent job. He's at practice everyday kicking the ball well and I think he is getting comfortable and getting better each week."

Gardner made five point-after attempts in the Generals' Week 1 win over Springfield Southeast, but it wasn't without a couple rookies missteps.

"The first game when we scored our first PAT, I came back and stood on the sideline because I didn't realize I had to do a kickoff right after. So I was kind of rushing to get out there after that," Gardner said. "I really like (being on the team). The whole vibe and the emotion of the team, it really gets me pumped up."

Gardner is kicking hundreds of balls at practice each week and working on getting his technique and precision, particularly on gusty days, down perfectly.