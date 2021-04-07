Watch now: Former Metamora coach Pat Ryan named Illinois football director of Illinois high school relations

Ryan has spent most of his life at Metamora High School, first as the team's quarterback prior to his graduation in 1981. His coaching career started as a student assistant at Southeast Missouri State under Peoria native Bob Smith, before he came back to Metamora to be an assistant coach. He was an assistant at Metamora for three seasons before taking over the program for the next 30 years.

"I'm very excited to bring the life lessons of Coach Ryan here to the Illinois football program," Bielema said. "He started as an Illinois high school football player then moved on to be an assistant coach and a head coach at Metamora and has reached the highest level of success in state football history. He has been able to build relationships with high school players, high school coaches, and college programs throughout his entire coaching career. He will be a huge asset for us as we continue to build relationships throughout the state of Illinois and across the country."

Ryan was a six-time Greater Peoria Area Football Coach of the Year, three-time Greater Peoria Area Sports Hall of Fame Male Coach of the Year, and three-time Shrine Game coach. He served as a trustee for the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association for 20 years, was the 1999 President of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and was a member of the IHSA Football Advisory Board from 2010-13.