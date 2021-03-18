Watch now: Friday night football is here. What you need to know about the Spring 2021 high school football season

"You said it’s what season?"
Yeah, high school football. All of us had our doubts it would ever happen, but it’s here. Preseason practices began March 3 for a season that kicks off Friday and lasts through April 24.
But, of course, being 2021 and still living in the COVID-19 pandemic, this won’t be a normal season. Football players will still be in pads and running, passing, blocking and tackling, but things won't quite look the same surrounding the game.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2020-21 IHSA high school football season:
Just six
High school football seasons normally have nine games played in late August through October. But but this year teams will play — at the most — six games.
And that will be it — no postseason. Teams will play for conference titles — some are playing two regular season games and a conference tournament — but there are currently no plans for state playoffs or state finals.
Neighbors only
Teams are only allowed to play opponents in their conference or region, or within 30 miles of their region.
For area football teams, that’s not a huge difference from normal. Many teams only play games in their conference, and long trips aren’t welcome — or common — for most teams in the regular season.
Limited fans
The Illinois Department of Public Health split all sports into three categories — low-, medium- and high-risk — with football falling in the high-risk category. With all Illinois regions now in Phase 4 of its COVID protocols, teams are allowed to play games with 20% of each individual football facility’s capacity. Maroa-Forsyth’s Walter Boyd Field, for instance, has a capacity of 2,000 fans, meaning it could allow 400.
When allowing fans access, schools are directed by the IDPH to prioritize players’ in-home family members first. Schools are also being encouraged to provide streaming options for fans to watch the games online instead of attending live.
Each school has a different capacity and rules regarding fan entry. Those interested in attending games should contact the host school for attendance options and availability.
Masking up
The IDPH is clear on this one — other than a few exceptions, athletes are to wear masks while playing.
“Wearing face coverings or masks with coverage of nose and mouth reduces the transmission of disease and, in accordance with the communicable disease code, all participants who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear a face covering at all times, including during competition and other active exercise.”
Any school employees must also wear a mask, maintain 6-feet distance when possible and keep their hands clean.
Watch now: St. Teresa senior receiver Austin Fitzpatrick ready for spring season after missing junior year with injury
DECATUR — As high school spring football season kicks off on Friday, it will be about 500 days since many players last saw action in November of 2019.
For St. Teresa senior wide receiver Austin Fitzpatrick, the wait has been even longer.
Fitzpatrick, who is an imposing receiving treat at 6-6 and 230 pounds, was playing in the Bulldogs' first 7-on-7 practice at Mount Zion in the summer of 2019 when he suddenly lost his entire junior football season.
"It was the first ball thrown to me and I turned up field and (my knee) just blew out. It was horrible," Fitzpatrick said. "It has been a long time since I played some football."
As a sophomore, Fitzpatrick, caught a handful of passes and he was expecting a much bigger things as a junior. Instead, he was struggling with his knee injury and the challenge of the long road to rehab.
"It is not an easy rehab, especially for a kid in high school. I was just a junior and it was pretty tough. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t mentally ready for it and it was a struggle," Fitzpatrick said. "It was really stressful. It was really hard to walk on and it was just took a while to get up and do something. All I wanted to do was lay down because there was a lot of pain.
"I had to force myself to get up and do my rehab. To do all the stretches I had to do to get me right."
As the fall 2020 football season was delayed and pushed to the spring of 2021, it allowed Fitzpatrick to continue to work on getting his leg in tiptop shape.
"I guess it is a little bit more on the good side because it gave me more time to heal and be ready and get my leg more in the condition it needs to be for football standards," he said. "I would say it is beneficial, so I’m not really complaining. I think I would have been fine and I would have pushed myself a little harder.
"I feel 100% now and my leg is just getting used to it a little bit. My muscles just aren’t used to all the running like they used to be."
Fitzpatrick will be catching passes from senior quarterback Chord Miller, who shared time under center last season with Jack Hogan and helped the Bulldogs go 11-2. Miller threw for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns and saw a lot of action as Hogan was recovering from an injury at the start of the season.
"Chord and I have great chemistry and he loves throwing the ball to me and I love having it thrown to me," Fitzpatrick said. "He’s a great quarterback. He can run, he can throw, there is nothing I can complain about the kid. I love him."
Outside of the passing game, one offensive challenge for St. Teresa football coach Mark Ramsey, who recorded career win No. 300 last season, will be to find enough enough running plays for his deep group of runners.
Last season's Macon County Player of the Year Denim Cook leads the pack after rushing for 2,017 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Seniors Zeke Lewis (45 rushes for 221 yards and four TDs last season) and Chance Justice will see more action, as well as sophomore Christion Harper.
"Zeke is a stud at running back and we are trying to find some ways to possibly get into some two-back stuff that get him on the field more often offensively," Ramsey said. We have Chance who could step in at anytime with good speed and Christion Harper who is a fantastic sophomore."
The spring weather could throw anything at the Bulldogs as they start their season on the road against Clinton on Friday. Ramsey is keeping some formations he ran while coaching Central A&M fresh in his mind.
"We also have a three-back set that we really haven’t shown. We ran it at A&M and it utilizes three backs and more tight-end type of kids," Ramsey said. "Just think about this. Zeke is 6-1, 220 and Denim is 5-9 and 240 and Harper is 6-0, 200 and so there are three road-graders coming at you. We haven’t messed with that yet. At some point we could show up and there might be snow on the ground or ankle-deep mud. We could do that to get our guys coming down hill."
With no playoffs to focus on, a perfect 6-0 record is the goal for Ramsey and his team.
"The only team we won’t play (in the conference) is Central A&M. We’ve got to try to do what we can do and what we can do is win six games," Ramsey said. "They are going to crown a conference champ and it could end up two teams, 6-0. It’s a possibility. Or two teams that are 5-1. We’ve got to control what we can control and it is every Friday night trying to get a win for these guys."
During his long recovery and the COVID delay, Fitzpatrick thought the season was a lost cause.
"I thought football was lost 100%. I didn’t think we were going to be playing this year but I am glad we are, especially as a senior," he said. "Six games is something. It is better than nothing. We will prepare ourselves for the six games and make sure we get out there and win six games. That is all that matters since we don’t have a playoffs."
High school football: A look at each of the teams in the Central Illinois Conference
Though there's no state football playoffs this season, there will still be a race for the Central Illinois Conference title, and the winner will be among the best Class 1A-2A teams in the state.
Here's a look at each team in the conference.
Central A&M Raiders
HEAD COACH: Brett Weakly
LAST SEASON: 13-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Jarrett Roberton (Jr., LB/K), James Paradee (Jr., WR), Brody Barnes (So., RB), Brady Patton (Sr., RB), Brennen Simmons (Sr., WR/DB), Jacob Daniels (Sr., LB), Dalton Nichols (Jr.), Riley Kelso (Sr.), Trae Myers (Sr.), Ethan Sunderland (Jr., LB)
OUTLOOK: After graduating one of the most successful athletic classes in school history, it’s a rebuilding year for the Raiders. Still, Paradee is dangerous, numbers are solid and there’s enough left from last year’s supporting cast to do damage in CIC play. And, more help is on the way in the younger classes.
Clinton Maroons
HEAD COACH: Chris Ridgeway
LAST SEASON: 6-4
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Cole Young (RB/LB), Chance Baldwin (DE/RB), Cordell Workman (OL/DT), Zack Raymer (OL/DL), Kevin Rodas (RB/DB), Caleb Atten (OL/DL), Adam Kroeger (WR/DB), Wyatt Martin (LB/RB), Christian Dimas (LB/OL), Seth Constance (OL/DL), Izac Graves (DB/QB), Isaac Webb (OL/DL), Andrew Pagel (RB/DE), Zeke Hickman (QB), Houston Stapelton (OL/DL), Tyler Ward (WR/DB), Ethan Boyer (QB/DB), Mathis Westbrooks (WR/DB), Tristan Potts (RB/LB), Dawson Graves (RB/LB)
OUTLOOK: There are a lot of new names in the lineup for the Maroons in what looks like a stacked CIC, but Ridgeway has put in a floor for this program, which has become a steady winner in the conference.
Meridian Hawks
HEAD COACH: Micah Sheppard
LAST SEASON: 3-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Drew Hurelbrink (Jr., QB/DB), Graham Meisenhelter (Jr., RB/LB), Grant Meisenhelter (Jr., WR/LB), Lucas Clapp (Jr., WR/DB), Cristian Scott (Sr., WR/DB), Kole Renfro (Sr.,OL/DL), Caleb Eickhoff (Jr., OL/DL), Wyatt Latham (Jr., OL/DL), Roy Ralston (So., WR/QB/DB), Brett Brown (So., WR/DB), Kayden Mashburn (Jr., WR/DB), Robbie Sheumaker (Jr., WR/LB), Kyle Suddarth (So., OL/DL), Chance Maulden (So., OL/LB), Blaine Gadberry (So., OL/DL), Ashton Dawson (So., OL/LB)
OUTLOOK: This looked like the year Meridian would get back to the playoffs. And even though those plans may have to wait until fall, the Hawks’ junior class is loaded with talent and can use this year to catapult the team to the next level.
Shelbyville Rams
HEAD COACH: Bill Duckett
LAST SEASON: 4-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Rope Hatfield (Jr., RB/LB), Max Beyers (Jr., QB/WR/DB), Ethan Clark (Jr., OL/LB), Connor Rhodes (Jr., OL), Ty Brachbill (So., WR/DB), Jack Allen (Jr., LB), Anthony Lape (Jr., OL/DL), Drake McDonald (So., LB/TE)
OUTLOOK: The Rams’ overall numbers are low and they have only two seniors, but there’s a good core. With Hatfield and Beyers leading a talented junior class, Shelbyville can use this season to build toward a return to the playoffs in the fall.
St. Teresa Bulldogs
HEAD COACH: Mark Ramsey
LAST SEASON: 11-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Chord Miller (Sr., QB/DB), Denim Cook (Jr., RB/LB), Austin Fitzpatrick (Sr.,WR/LB), Jackson Arnold (Sr., OL/DL), Justice Chapman (Jr., OL/DL), Zeke Lewis (Sr., RB/LB), Will Jameson (Sr., OL/DL), Micheal Martini (TE/DL), Zakhi Hayes (WR/DB), Tyler Woods (OL), Sam Sweeny (OL), Chance Justice (RB/LB), Drew Peck (WR/DB), Seth Baldwin (WR/DL), Quilen Kremer (WR/DL), Tyriq Cole (WR/DB), Griffin Smith (WR/LB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Joe Brummer (QB/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/LB), Elijah Wills (TE/DL), Christion Harper (RB/LB), Aiden Etchason (OL), Thomas Pokrzywinski (WR/DB), Tre Spence (WR/DB), Tyriq Cole (WR/DB)
OUTLOOK: While St. Teresa will be breaking in some new players on both sides of the line this season, this team is the favorite to win the conference. Cook is the best player in the CIC, and maybe the area. Miller is experienced, plus bigger, faster and stronger than he was last season. Missing out on a postseason run from this group stings, but the six games the Bulldogs do play will be can’t-miss.
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Redskins
HEAD COACH: Nathan Becker
LAST SEASON: 0-9
PLAYER TO WATCH: Luke Vandenburgh (LB)
OUTLOOK: For young teams struggling with numbers, COVID has made life even more difficult. Sullivan has some solid players, but breaking a 31-game losing streak won’t be easy in the CIC.
Tuscola Warriors
HEAD COACH: Andy Romine
LAST SEASON: 8-3
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Michael Calderon (Sr., OL/DL), Grant Hardwick (Sr., RB), Haven Hatfield (Jr., OL/DL), Hunter Branca (So., DB)
OUTLOOK: Tuscola was hit hard by graduation, and Jalen Quinn's decision not to play football this season. But with Hardwick in the backfield and Calderon anchoring the line, this team will once again be tough to beat.
Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals
HEAD COACH: Aaron Fricke
LAST SEASON: 3-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Braden Matthews (QB/DB), Jackson Cook (WR/DB), Joey Fiore (WR/LB), Parker Hopkins (WR/DB), Ethan Yaroch (WR), Dom Green (OL/DE), Sam Buchholz (OL), Braden Closs (OL/LB), Mason Hawkins (DE), Luke Hall (LB), Jacob Six (QB), Greg Allen (WR), Jake Sarver (WR), Trey Largent (RB), Shayne Gillen (RB), Luke Hall (RB), Evan Erwin (DL)
OUTLOOK: The Cardinals are experienced and athletic on both sides of the ball. They’ll be one of the top teams in the conference. Matthews has an impressive group of weapons to throw to, led by Cook and Yaroch.
Watch now: Mount Zion football will lead from the air as they find their legs at running back
MOUNT ZION — There's little doubt that Mount Zion football's air attack will be elite this season. The question is: Will the running game even need to touch the football?
Senior quarterback Ashton Summers led the team to an undefeated regular season last year and will be throwing to a trio of of talented and experienced receivers that shared the ball evenly last season.
Junior Christian Keyhea is the big play weapon for the Braves. He had 734 yards receiving on 30 receptions — a 24.5 yard per catch average — and 10 touchdowns. Senior Drew London had 32 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns and senior Bryson Bartels had 37 catches for 345 yards and touchdown.
"Drew and Christian are looking great and Bryson started last year and they're all back. It is great having a veteran group and having a quarterback that is back and has been with them for years. Their timing has been really good." Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said.
The passing game will do some of the heavy lifting next Friday against Mattoon in the spring season opener as the Braves develop a new running strategy after the graduation of Sage Davis (1,465 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns last season), who will be running for Minnesota State University-Mankato this spring.
"If we didn't have a quarterback that have started so many games, I would probably be a little more nervous than I am. Having Ashton has made a big difference and I feel like we're on track and we're ready to roll," Etherton said.
During the COVID downtime, Keyhea and the passing group would get together and continue to work on their routes.
"We threw a lot when it all started and we stayed with our chemistry stuff and timing our routes. When we couldn't come out here (to the football field), we were working out constantly and being active," Keyhea said. "In a game, I think if one of us touches the ball, there's going to be a big play out of it. It's going to be pretty fun to see how it works out. For this year, it is all about the yards after the catch."
The Braves' running game will be led by juniors Zacary Girard and Matthias Adams, who combined ran the ball nine times for 44 yards last season.
"We have new running backs who are pretty solid and I'm happy to see them play. We are a little young but I feel like we are still going to be pretty good," Keyhea said. "Zac has improved on hitting his holes this year and he's gotten faster for sure. Matthias has always been a pretty good running back since (junior football league)."
Keyhea's big play ability has attracted Division I interest but the pandemic has limited the access that college coaches typically have to high school players.
"(Recruiting) has been has been going pretty good. They usually all tell me the same thing, that they are waiting to see my junior year," Keyhea said. "I kind of feel pressure about that. At the same time, I don't because I'm just gonna go and do my thing. I'm just excited to play."
Keyhea is counting the days since he last took the field — 496 days at kickoff next Friday — and will have mixed emotions when kickoff comes against the Green Wave.
"It doesn't really seem real. I am super excited since it has been a very long time since we played our last game. I think I'm going to be nervous because I usually am, especially since we haven't played for forever," Keyhea said. "After that first snap and that first hit, I think I will be good. I think it will be the same for all these guys after the first snap. We're all going to think, 'Oh yeah we've done this before.' I will try to take some deep breaths and keep doing what I'm doing."
With such a long gap between seasons, building on the previous year could be a challenge, but Etherton has seen his team continue to grow.
"When we were allowed to do fall practices and our contact days, we didn't miss a beat. Part of that is having a three-year starting quarterback and having three receivers who played last year," Etherton said. "We have kept going and building on what we had last year. We have added a bunch, tweaked some things and put more and more in (our offense). The kids have been great handling it. We are lucky and had such a great year last year and we want to keep the momentum going."
Watch now: Mattoon senior running back Zach Shick leads a stable of runners on a ground-focused Green Wave team
MATTOON — When Mattoon head football coach Troy Johnson sees his team's senior leader Zach Shick on the field, he is reminded of himself on the gridiron.
Johnson played at Indiana State and was a standout at linebacker. When the 6-0, 195-pound Shick is running the ball or making the defensive play, he plays the game just as Johnson did.
"Zach has stood out and the thing about Zach is that he has fun our here," Johnson said. "During practice, he reminds me a lot of myself. I enjoyed practices and I enjoyed being out on the field because at that point everything that is going on in the world is irrelevant. I could get away from all that stuff."
Shick, along with senior runners Jakai Johnson and Nate Eldridge, will be a strong stable for a Green Wave team looking to bounce back from a 2-7 season.
"Zach is our lead runner and our linebacker and that is why we are doing some stable work in the backfield, so he doesn't have to carry the full load," Johnson said. "We have a group of different types of runners. Our scatback is Jakai Johnson and Nate Eldredge has done a great job for us. Between the three of them, we have some good options."
Shick's running role will be larger this season and he views himself as more of the power runner while Johnson will beat defenses to the corner.
"I really just got to run at the end of last season but I'm feeling pretty confident about this season. I've been working pretty hard in the offseason and getting prepared for it," Shick said. "A majority of the time I'm trying to bang it through the line but sometimes I'll put a little move on. Jakai is fast and he is really good on the outside. He can make a move and he is hard to get your hands around."
The focus on the run this season is atypical for Johnson.
"I think running the ball will be our strength this year and that's is not normal for me," he said. "That's why I turned the offensive coordinator (duties) over to assist coach (Jarad) Kimbro this season because I'm the 'wing it around the field' kind of guy."
The Green Wave were led by sophomore Jackson Spurgeon under center last year and that year of experience will be tremendously helpful this season.
"Sophomores are going to make sophomore mistakes but one of the things you do is stay with them. (Jackson) is a hard worker and a hard kid," Johnson said. "That year under his belt where we could make those mistakes will help him and I think he has really learned and matured. He's a little more confident in what he is doing and we have kept throwing a little bit more at him (in the offense)."
Shick sees Spurgeon's improvement in his leadership qualities. Shick tries to use his own abilities that perfectly fit the scenario.
"I think (Jackson) is really starting to step up. As a sophomore, you really don't have much of a voice and you might not be a confident leader," Shick said. "Coming into this year, he is definitely more outspoken and doing a lot better. I'm a little bit of both. I like to work hard and I like for other people to see that. I like being a vocal leader, as well."
The Green Wave open their season against Mount Zion on the road on Friday. The Braves were undefeated in the regular season last season and will be a contender again for the Apollo Conference title.
"Mount Zion is a good football team and they are well coached. (Head coach Patrick Etherton) does a good job with them and it won't be a walk in the park," Johnson said. "They have a large number of good athletes and we have our work cut out for us. Our kids know that and they will come prepared. Like I've told the kids, work hard, have fun and let the cards fall where they may."
IHSA rules will allow Mattoon to host 20% of their stadium capacity when home games return against Effingham on April 2.
"I'm glad for the athletes and parents. I can't even imagine if my kid was playing and I wasn't able to go watch," Johnson said. "My mom and dad didn't miss a college game that I played in. It fuels us. There is nothing better than a screaming football crowd."
When the Green Wave hit the field, Shick will be in the game for nearly every play. While he loves running the ball, he would choose his defensive time, if he had to pick.
"I really like to fly around and hit people really. It is a fun spot to be in. You get a lot of action," he said. "It's hard to believe the season is here. It was like a snap and now we are here and we are playing this week. I'm sure there will be a little bit of rust, since it has been a long time since we played football, but I think we have been prepared and we will be ready to go."
Watch now: Charleston senior Sam Schuette is a leader on both sides of the ball at receiver and safety
CHARLESTON — When head coach Jerry Payne took over the Charleston football program last season, he made the mantra of the team "Win one game." The Trojans won three in 2019, a significant jump following three winless seasons in the last four years.
But now with a gap of 16 months between games, Payne's goal for the team is the same: Win one game.
"We got done last year and I met with all the boys and told them that we won three games but we didn't prove anything," Payne said. "We started right back over with: 'Win a game.' That's how we started last year. We've got to win a game and then we can build on that. That is where we are going. We hope to be competitive."
The Trojans host Lincoln on Friday in the season opener. Even with the long absence from competition, Payne said the team will be able to grow from last season. When the team was able to work out, they would do it anywhere they could.
"We are building. We were able to go all the way through with our contact days through October and we were allowed to do some drill work in January and February before we got shut down again," he said. "When we were open again, we started using gym space in the elementary school. The seniors last year stepped up big time and took on some new roles. This year's seniors are in their second year with the system and so they are a little bit further along. They lead a lot by example."
Payne will look to senior Sam Schuette to be one of those leaders on both sides of the ball. As a junior, he was an Apollo All-Conference second-team selection on defense (as a safey) and offense (as a wide receiver). Next season, Schuette will play for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as a safety.
"Sam is always in the weight room and he works hard. When we started bringing the freshmen to practice back in the summer, Sam was one of the seniors that walked up and helped them when they were having trouble or didn't know a route," Payne said. "He made sure they knew what they were doing and then gave them encouragement. The clapping and cheering for those guys ... he did a great job with that."
With just a little time before graduation, Schuette said he appreciates getting to play this senior season.
"I think we are lucky. A little bit ago, it didn't seem likely that we were going to play. Now all of us have to take advantage of that and leave it all out on the field," he said. "We would be thankful to just have one game. Six games is perfect for us."
The graduation of last season's quarterback Nick Cheney has put junior Jack Nelson under center this season.
"(Jack) has been a quarterback since he's been in fifth grade and last year he was our JV quarterback. He has stepped into a leading role and has really worked hard," Payne said. "Talking with the coaches, I think we will be pretty balanced in our running and passing."
Schuette and fellow senior receiver Brayden Rennels will be Nelson's key aerial weapons. He will be handing off to senior Cory Spour at tailback.
"(Jack) is really smart and he's got a strong arm. He can make some good reads and is fast. He can do it all," Schuette said.
The Trojans will finish the season in Week 6 against Mattoon in the Coles County Clash. There is the possibility of moving the game to Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field, but wherever it is played, Schuette said he's happy to be able to play in front of the fans.
"The community support is one of the things I love about football. Fifty people would have been great but 900 people is awesome. We are lucky to have one person," he said. "The big thing about this season is being thankful for what we have because we are lucky to have any of this. As we have been getting closer, the nerves have built up. It's not so much nervous but being anxious and ready to go. We are all more than ready to get out there.
"I think (ending the season against Mattoon) is perfect for both of us. For all the years that I've lived here, they have been our rival and it is another first game of the year. The records will be 0-0."
Emotions will be high Friday — for both players and coaches.
"It has been a long anticipated Friday. When we did stuff out here on Friday nights for our 7-on-7s and I walked out on the field with the music playing, I was pretty much as excited as I could be if it was a regular game," Payne said. "I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions because we knew how close we came to not having this. Emotions will be stirred up."
Watch now: Here's a look at all the football teams in the Apollo Conference
Despite 16 months since the last football game, the Apollo Conference could play out this year much like it did in 2019 — with Mount Zion and Effingham dominating the conference.
The Braves bring back their unstoppable passing attack that led them to an unbeaten regular season last year, while the Hearts have two of the best offensive players in the conference, and a fierce defensive line.
But Taylorville could also be in the mix, and Mattoon and Charleston should both be improved from last year. Here's a look at the area teams in the conference:
Charleston Trojans
HEAD COACH: Jerry Payne
LAST SEASON: 3-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ty Cortney (Sr., LB/WR), Sam Schuette (Sr., WR/DB), Brody Rankin (Jr., OL/DL), Damion Cox (Sr., OL/DL), Brayden Rennels (Sr., WR/DB), Peyton Daughtery (Sr., OL/DL), Blake Dukeman (Sr., OL/DL), Conor Woodley (Jr., K/P), Ethan Blatnik (Sr., OL/DL), Wade Wright (Jr., RB/LB), Drew Methany (Sr., OL/DL), Nate Shrader (Jr. RB/LB), Cory Spour (Sr., RB/DB), Tyler Thompson (Sr., RB/DB), Jack Nelson (QB)
OUTLOOK: Charleston took a huge step in 2019 and, even with a new QB, could take another step this season with a strong senior class, especially along the line.
Effingham Hearts
HEAD COACH: Brett Hefner
LAST SEASON: 11-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Chase Woomer (RB), Tristin Duncan (WR), Ethan Huss (OL), Nathan Barnes (OL), Holden Lewis (WR), Parker Wolfe (DB), Jakob Logan (DB), Gunnar Franklin (DB), Jacob Stoneburner (LB), Alex Baughman (DL), Austin Harboth (DL), Nathan Thompson (QB), Gabe Kihne (LB), Trevon Benavides (DB)
OUTLOOK: There are some newcomers on the offensive line and at QB, but with Woomer and Duncan as weapons, the offense can’t go wrong. And if it takes some time to jell, the defense — including a particularly devastating line led by Harboth — will hold it down in the meantime.
Mattoon
HEAD COACH: Troy Johnson
LAST SEASON: 2-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dillon Burton (WR), Kagan Kirts (WR), Zach Shick (RB/LB), Dakota Spencer (OL/DL), Tyler Warner (K), Zach Watkins (OL), Hayden Williams (OL), Wyatt Arndt (OL), Jackson Spurgeon (QB), Aiden Spurgeon (LB), Jakai Johnson (RB), Nate Eldredge (RB), T.J. Owens (LB), Cayden Knierim (OL/DL), Logan Blackburn (WR), Derrius White (WR/DB), Austin Hilgenberg (OL/DL)
OUTLOOK: With a young quarterback last year in Spurgeon and a rebuilding offense, the Green Wave took their lumps. The top of the Apollo is still tough to crack, but this Mattoon team should be much improved with a more experienced Spurgeon and a strong running game led by Shick and Johnson.
Lincoln
HEAD COACH: Matt Silkowski
LAST SEASON: 4-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Jared Merriman (RG), Tanner Strampp (LG/DL), Bryden Rholfs (DL), Scotty Battin (WR/DB), Daulton Miller (WR/DB), Kadin Osland (ILB), Elijah Pollice (QB), Sean Raffa (RB/DB)
OUTLOOK: A season after nearly snapping a long playoff drought, this Lincoln team — hit hard by graduation — is young and inexperienced. This will be the perfect season for the Railers to build toward the fall of 2021.
Mount Zion Braves
HEAD COACH: Patrick Etherton
LAST SEASON: 10-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ashton Summers (Sr., QB), Drew London (Sr., TE/DB), Bryson Bartels (Sr., WR), Christian Keyhea (Jr., WR), Ryne Buttz (Jr., OL/DL), Josh England (Jr., OL), Danny Patterson (Sr., OL), Jonathan Oliger (Sr., K), Zac Girard (Jr., LB), Chad Deaton (Sr., DL), Mylan Mosley (So., OL/DL), Matthias Adams (RB/LB), Frank Tyrolt (DB/WR)
OUTLOOK: Following an undefeated regular season last year, Mount Zion is poised to do the same again. The passing game will be unstoppable behind Summer, Keyhea and London, the defense will be vicious, and the running game will surprise. This was a team built for the postseason, but will pack plenty of excitement into six games.
Taylorville Tornadoes
HEAD COACH: Jeb Odam
LAST SEASON: 5-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ethan Milieham (WR/RB), Cole Repscher (RB), Ian Neisler (OL), Kyle Cearlock (ILB), Mason Clayton (FB), Benji Micheal (OLB), Kamren Heimsness (QB), Karter Ostermeier (ILB), Aaron Corso (Jr., OL), Luke Durbin (Jr., DB)
OUTLOOK: Taylorville has enough firepower to post a winning record and compete with the conference’s top teams, Mount Zion and Effingham. The key will be the development of the line on both sides of the ball, and finding offensive balance.
Watch now: Illinois High School Association announces expanded spectator limits at outdoor events
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced on its social media platforms Monday outdoor athletic events can be increased from a total of 50 spectators to 20 percent venue capacity, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The change was announced for all regions in Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois guidelines, which currently all Illinois regions have met. The change is for outdoors sports only.
“We have been adamant in our discussions with IDPH that we believe we can safely and responsibly expand spectator guidelines without risking the general public to greater exposure to COVID-19," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. "This felt like a commonsense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”
Spectator attendance update from @IDPH for outdoor sports only:#IHSA schools located in Regions in Phase 4 can increase spectators from 50 persons to 20% venue capacity.— IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) March 8, 2021
This change is for outdoor sports only.
Practices for both boys soccer and football — boys soccer is classified as moderate-risk and football higher-risk — are underway. Boys soccer practice began March 1, with games allowed after teams complete seven practices. Football began practicing March 8, with the first night of the season Friday, March 19.
Those games — both are outdoors sports — will allow 20 percent venue capacity. That number will vary greatly depending on the venue. At Maroa-Forsyth's Walter Boyd Field, for instance, capacity is 2,000, meaning a total of 400 spectators. Fans should consult their individual schools for each facility's capacity and guidelines.
IHSA guidelines will still require all athletes to participate in masks, except for swimming & diving and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. All game personnel not participating in the contest will also be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
An indoor sport, girls volleyball, began practicing Monday. After seven practices, matches can begin. Volleyball is classified moderate-risk, but because it's an indoor sport, will be limited to 50 spectators — same as boys and girls basketball, which each have a maximum of two weeks left in their seasons.
Outdoor sports baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer and boys tennis all begin practice April 5 and will have the same 20 percent capacity rules.
Watch now: MacArthur’s Caleb Patton leaves it all out on the basketball court and football field
DECATUR — On senior night as the final moments of MacArthur’s boys basketball game with Rochester were counting down last Friday, senior Caleb Patton stood out by the 3-point line.
This was an unusual spot for the forward, who is usually home under the basket. Patton is honest about his lack of basketball skills.
“I mean, I can’t score. I’m the little big man out there and I can’t dribble, so I had to designate what I could do to help my team get better,” Patton said. “I just play with heart. Play defense and bring the energy and dive on loose balls.”
Patton, and everyone on the Generals' bench, wanted him to connect on a 3 for the cherry on top of the 71-35 victory. Unfortunately, his shot clanged off the rim.
“In practice, I say, ‘I’m a shooter, I’m a shooter,’ and they tested me today," Patton said. "I wasn’t in rhythm, I’ll use that as an excuse.
"I won’t do that (shoot 3-pointers) when it is a tight game, but there is a little freedom here as long as I keep diving on the ball.”
What Patton might lack on the court, he makes up for on the gridiron. Last season with Eisenhower — Patton transferred to MacArthur in the offseason — Patton caught 53 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns as their tight end. In his sophomore and junior seasons, the Panthers had an 0-18 record, but through the guidance of his Panthers' coaches, he developed a strict workout regimen to attract the attention of college coaches.
“When I was with (former Panthers coach Curtis Graham), he told me that scholarships won’t get handed to you," Patton said. "We weren’t winning games and we aren’t getting attention from anybody. He told me that I had to do something off the field.
“Seeing Brylan Phillips and RJ Walker and Coach Rodney Walker at Eisenhower, they told me that I had to put the work in. That made me want to work harder. In the offseason, I thought, I’ve got to get stronger, I’ve got to get faster and my hands have got to get better.
“(Coach Steve Thompson) and everyone at Eisenhower, they instilled it in me. They have told me if you want to be on another level, you are going to have to start off the field. That’s what Eisenhower gave to me.”
Patton, who transferred to MacArthur for his senior season, started working out with Decatur Athletic Club trainer Joe Patton and started getting his teammates involved running hills at Fairview Park.
“I would do the weightlifting and now, how am I going to get faster? Myself and some MacArthur guys decided to run hills in the morning at 6 a.m.,” Patton said. “Now how am I going to be flexible? We all started doing yoga at night and it turned into an everyday thing.”
Patton’s strategy worked. He received offers from Monmouth, Millikin and Loras, ultimately choosing St. Norbert in De Pere, Wis., in February. With spring football practice here for the Generals, Patton does basketball and football practice back-to-back.
“I’m so excited for football. I’m too intense. I shouldn’t be thinking this but during basketball, I’m thinking: Football’s next, football’s next,” Patton said. “I’m clueless out there right now because I’m learning the plays and (MacArthur head coach Derek Spates) and (offensive coach Craig Bundy) are working with me.”
Transferring to MacArthur for his final high school year was nerve-racking for Patton at first.
“I didn't know how the season was going to go," Patton said. "Coming in here and everybody supporting me, they made me feel like I belong here. I didn’t feel like I’m just an outsider, they welcomed me. I had to adjust to their atmosphere. It was a smooth transition.”
Patton is still looking for his first career high school football victory. It could come on the road at Springfield Southeast in MacArthur’s season opener on March 19.
Before then, he’s got a few more Generals basketball games to play in the Central State 8 tournament. The 7-2 Generals are the No. 2 seed. His passion is evident talking about his goals for the team.
"I’m not happy at all with (the No. 2 seed). I’m not happy with being second. When we came in here our expectations were 13-0,” Patton said. “It is not being cocky, that is what our goal was. I’m not happy for being second.”