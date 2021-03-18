Watch now: Here's a look at all the football teams in the Apollo Conference

Despite 16 months since the last football game, the Apollo Conference could play out this year much like it did in 2019 — with Mount Zion and Effingham dominating the conference.
The Braves bring back their unstoppable passing attack that led them to an unbeaten regular season last year, while the Hearts have two of the best offensive players in the conference, and a fierce defensive line.
But Taylorville could also be in the mix, and Mattoon and Charleston should both be improved from last year. Here's a look at the area teams in the conference:
Charleston Trojans
HEAD COACH: Jerry Payne
LAST SEASON: 3-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ty Cortney (Sr., LB/WR), Sam Schuette (Sr., WR/DB), Brody Rankin (Jr., OL/DL), Damion Cox (Sr., OL/DL), Brayden Rennels (Sr., WR/DB), Peyton Daughtery (Sr., OL/DL), Blake Dukeman (Sr., OL/DL), Conor Woodley (Jr., K/P), Ethan Blatnik (Sr., OL/DL), Wade Wright (Jr., RB/LB), Drew Methany (Sr., OL/DL), Nate Shrader (Jr. RB/LB), Cory Spour (Sr., RB/DB), Tyler Thompson (Sr., RB/DB), Jack Nelson (QB)
OUTLOOK: Charleston took a huge step in 2019 and, even with a new QB, could take another step this season with a strong senior class, especially along the line.
Effingham Hearts
HEAD COACH: Brett Hefner
LAST SEASON: 11-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Chase Woomer (RB), Tristin Duncan (WR), Ethan Huss (OL), Nathan Barnes (OL), Holden Lewis (WR), Parker Wolfe (DB), Jakob Logan (DB), Gunnar Franklin (DB), Jacob Stoneburner (LB), Alex Baughman (DL), Austin Harboth (DL), Nathan Thompson (QB), Gabe Kihne (LB), Trevon Benavides (DB)
OUTLOOK: There are some newcomers on the offensive line and at QB, but with Woomer and Duncan as weapons, the offense can’t go wrong. And if it takes some time to jell, the defense — including a particularly devastating line led by Harboth — will hold it down in the meantime.
Mattoon
HEAD COACH: Troy Johnson
LAST SEASON: 2-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dillon Burton (WR), Kagan Kirts (WR), Zach Shick (RB/LB), Dakota Spencer (OL/DL), Tyler Warner (K), Zach Watkins (OL), Hayden Williams (OL), Wyatt Arndt (OL), Jackson Spurgeon (QB), Aiden Spurgeon (LB), Jakai Johnson (RB), Nate Eldredge (RB), T.J. Owens (LB), Cayden Knierim (OL/DL), Logan Blackburn (WR), Derrius White (WR/DB), Austin Hilgenberg (OL/DL)
OUTLOOK: With a young quarterback last year in Spurgeon and a rebuilding offense, the Green Wave took their lumps. The top of the Apollo is still tough to crack, but this Mattoon team should be much improved with a more experienced Spurgeon and a strong running game led by Shick and Johnson.
Lincoln
HEAD COACH: Matt Silkowski
LAST SEASON: 4-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Jared Merriman (RG), Tanner Strampp (LG/DL), Bryden Rholfs (DL), Scotty Battin (WR/DB), Daulton Miller (WR/DB), Kadin Osland (ILB), Elijah Pollice (QB), Sean Raffa (RB/DB)
OUTLOOK: A season after nearly snapping a long playoff drought, this Lincoln team — hit hard by graduation — is young and inexperienced. This will be the perfect season for the Railers to build toward the fall of 2021.
Mount Zion Braves
HEAD COACH: Patrick Etherton
LAST SEASON: 10-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ashton Summers (Sr., QB), Drew London (Sr., TE/DB), Bryson Bartels (Sr., WR), Christian Keyhea (Jr., WR), Ryne Buttz (Jr., OL/DL), Josh England (Jr., OL), Danny Patterson (Sr., OL), Jonathan Oliger (Sr., K), Zac Girard (Jr., LB), Chad Deaton (Sr., DL), Mylan Mosley (So., OL/DL), Matthias Adams (RB/LB), Frank Tyrolt (DB/WR)
OUTLOOK: Following an undefeated regular season last year, Mount Zion is poised to do the same again. The passing game will be unstoppable behind Summer, Keyhea and London, the defense will be vicious, and the running game will surprise. This was a team built for the postseason, but will pack plenty of excitement into six games.
Taylorville Tornadoes
HEAD COACH: Jeb Odam
LAST SEASON: 5-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ethan Milieham (WR/RB), Cole Repscher (RB), Ian Neisler (OL), Kyle Cearlock (ILB), Mason Clayton (FB), Benji Micheal (OLB), Kamren Heimsness (QB), Karter Ostermeier (ILB), Aaron Corso (Jr., OL), Luke Durbin (Jr., DB)
OUTLOOK: Taylorville has enough firepower to post a winning record and compete with the conference’s top teams, Mount Zion and Effingham. The key will be the development of the line on both sides of the ball, and finding offensive balance.