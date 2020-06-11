Watch now: High school football players take the first steps toward competition

"I'm excited and I think we are going to be ready for it and it brings a lot of opportunity for us. Last year, we struggled a bit and I think that this will bring a lot more success to the program," he said.

Junior quarterback Brandon Blakeman hopes the transition to the new game will be seamless.

"It will be really something different. I have been playing 11-man my whole life but I'm excited and hopefully we will do good and I think we will. We have a lot of good athletes," he said.

With that opening game 11-weeks away, Hopman hopes progress can continue to be made through the IHSA's and Gov. Pritzker's recovery plans.

"I think it is possible (for the season to start on time). I'm not making a political statement but I've felt that by August and by the fall that we would have a grasp on what we need to do to keep people safe and healthy and manage those risks. I think we are getting there," he said.

For Saunches, starting on the road back to competition with team-building workouts workouts is the right decision.