Watch now: How Macon County high school football teams are using their contact days

“The other side of the coin was that we really did very little in the summer," Ramsey said. "Other than one four-day stint, most of our summer was just lifting and running. I forget that so I come out here and we start putting something in and I’ve got to remember we only had four days of camp. You go back to square one."

Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton is treating these 20 days like a spring football season. The Braves, who completed an undefeated regular season last year en route to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, are looking at things in the macro.

Etherton, his coaches and his players watch college football games Saturday and professional game on Sunday in addition to other high school games. It's commonplace for the team. The difference is, if they want to incorporate a play they see on TV on a Saturday afternoon, they have time to work through every detail: How does it fit the system? Can it work with the team's personnel? Should they alter the depth of routes? If they don't like any of those answers, they punt the idea.

It's an open dialogue that involves the sending of tweets and film and has lead to a broader playbook.