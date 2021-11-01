Watch now: Huge rushing performance from Austin Henschen shows that Pana football can win in many ways

PANA — It was all about preparation for Pana football last week.

The Panthers knew that their Friday night Round 1 playoff game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond had rain forecast throughout. Word got around that Pana's junior football league field still had standing water from rains earlier in the week and so Panthers practice was moved there to get a feel for what the offense was going to experience when the postseason began.

"We try to prepare the team for all the circumstances that you might face and the JFL field was in a little bit better shape than our practice field, so we went over there and had a nice practice," Pana head coach Trevor Higgins said. "We felt confident that going into it that it didn't matter what type of weather we were going to have. They were going to come out and prove something."

Higgins had confidence in his team, but for the players, that practice focused them on depend on the running game, no matter how deep the water got.

"We knew it was going to a run-dominated game and we learned that our run game would work whenever we needed it. That's what we could rely on if we needed it," Pana quarterback Max Lynch said.

Answering that call was senior running back Austin Henschen, who ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-19 win. The speedy back was able to get around the corner for big gains all night.

"I did not expect it but our line came out very strong. We had great blocks all night. I am very proud of the offensive linemen," Henschen said.

Henschen broke a long run on his first carry from scrimmage of 57 yards. From the sidelines, it looked like he was going to score but ALAH's standout running back and linebacker Kaden Feagin ran Henschen down. That surprised Henschen and it gave him his first look at the challenge Feagin was going to bring Pana.

"Feagin is a DI prospect and some teams would be scared to hit him. Our guys weren't afraid and we swarmed him pretty well," Higgins said.

Feagin was limited in his running attack but he was able to break off a 93-yeard kick off return late in the first quarter. By that time though Pana's offense had already built a 21-0 lead.

"We came out on fire offensively with our running attack and Austin ran really well," Higgins said. "I think he will be the first one to tell you that it was our offensive line. I thought they played outstanding tonight against a pretty big and tough Arthur team. When you can run like that, especially in this weather, you don't really have to throw the ball."

The pass had been playing a larger part of the offense as quarterback Max Lynch has been dominate on both sides of the ball. The junior has thrown for 1,289 yards and 17 TDS while also running for 1,168 yards and 18 TDs on the ground this season.

"Max is an amazing ball player and an amazing athlete. He is one of those athletes, not only is he good on the field, he is good off the field," Higgins said. "His grades are always good, he's a coachable kid and always humble. You really can't ask for much more than that."

Henschen loved the playoff atmosphere and hearing a blaring train whistle that signified every Pana score. It was something that had been been missing for two years after the 2020 season, played this spring, didn't have a postseason.

"It felt really good and there were a lot of people out here tonight. It obviously feels better when there are a lot of people out and you can put on a show," Henschen said. "You can't compare this win with anything else I've done. Last season, we had a short year and it was about just seeing what we could do and get some plays in. We have brought it out this year. 9-0 felt great and 10-0 is even better. State will be even better than that and that is what we are working for."

Pana moves on to the second round to face Maroa-Forsyth at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Pana. The Trojans advanced on Saturday with a 33-15 win over Westville. Running back Cade Culp ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns and linebacker Aiden Riser led the defense with nine tackles, including two for a loss.

"We are ready for anything, throw it at us," Henschen said. "We are going to treat it like another week and we will go out and play ball. We are going to keep this 10-0 season going."

