Watch now: In battle of No. 1s, St. Teresa football dominates Central A&M in shutout victory

DECATUR -- In Friday's battle between two No. 1 football teams, St. Teresa's defense dominated Central A&M, limiting the Raiders offensively for a 34-0 victory. 

St. Teresa, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, and Central A&M, the No. 1 team in Class 1A, both entered 2-0 and the typically run-heavy Bulldogs offense was led by the air attack. 

Joe Brummer

St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer (15) scored four touchdowns Friday against Central A&M. 

Quarterback Joe Brummer threw three touchdown passes, including a 55-yard scoring strike to Christion Harper. 

Harper started the scoring for the Bulldogs with a five-yard touchdown run to put them up 7-0. Brummer ran in St. Teresa's second score from three yards out to make it 13-0. 

The Bulldogs led 19-0 at halftime following a 20-yard passing touchdown from Brummer to Tre Spence. 

Following the long touchdown pass to Harper, Brummer connected with his brother Matt Brummer for a 7-yard score late in the third quarter, to make it 34-0.

The Bulldogs (3-0) head to Meridian in Week 4 and Central A&M (2-1) hosts Clinton next Saturday. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

