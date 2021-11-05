Watch now: In Round 2 of the playoffs, Central A&M gets a 2nd shot to stop Camp Point Central

MOWEAQUA — The phone call came in on a Wednesday and Central A&M head football coach Brent Weakly was happy to take it.

The Raiders had already lost a game to a COVID-related forfeit when Clinton couldn't play in Week 4 and it looked like they were going to lose another game in Week 8 after Sullivan-Okaw Valley canceled its season. But a phone call arrived from Camp Point Central, which was looking to replace its opponent North Greene, which was facing a depleted roster. Weakly knew the short turn around time to play that Saturday was going to be a challenge, but it was going to be worth it.

"We already lost one opportunity and we weren't going to have the seniors only get to play seven games — that's not fair to them," Weakly said. "If we are going to beat these good wing-T teams in the postseason, we had to see it live and we had the opportunity to see the No. 1 seed in the south run it. It was a good opportunity for us and hopefully it prepared us for the speed that (their offense) hits."

In that first meeting, the Panthers beat the Raiders 44-14 in Camp Point. Central A&M quarterback Drew Damery led the offense with 92 yards rushing and a touchdown. In this Saturday's Round 2 playoff game, the Raiders (7-3) get a second shot at the No. 1-seeded Panthers (9-1), this time in Moweaqua at 4 p.m.

"Camp Point is a great program and very well coached. The stuff they do offensively and defensively puts a lot of programs in bad positions," Weakly said. "Teams in our conference, we don't see that style of offense with the wing-T. We don't see a lot of how they play their defense as well. It is a learning curve for our kids and we had 36 hours to get prepped the last time. Now we have a couple more days and I hope it will help our kids."

The Raiders are used to the repeat opponent after beating Nokomis for the second time this season last Saturday in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Raiders hosted Nokomis in Week 2, winning 45-14. Week 10 found a much different game as muddy conditions in Nokomis slowed down both teams' offenses as the Raiders won 14-6.

"It was a mud bowl. Once you got going, it was fine. Just getting going, you were slipping all over the place," Raiders senior receiver Caleb Woods said. "It was slick and it was hard to make cuts and explode out of them. Against Camp Point, I expect the outcome to be different. We played Nokomis earlier in the year, too, and it was two totally different games. I think they have gotten better, we have gotten better and it should be a fun game. "

Camp Point, the Western Illinois Valley North Conference champion, defeated Villa Grove in the first round of the playoffs, 48-14. The Panthers are led by two 1,000 yard rushers in junior Isaac Genenbacher (1,020 yards, 12 touchdowns) and senior Garret Williams (1,045 yards, 14 touchdowns) and the team has made the playoffs each year since 2008, including a second-place finish in 2018.

Damery took over quarterbacking duties for the Raiders when last season's H&R Area Player of the Year James Paradee was injured in their Week 6 game against Warrensburg-Latham and then missed the following week against Meridian. Paradee is now a receiver/running back that defenses have to focus in on differently.

"Drew is doing a really good job for us. James was dinged up and Drew has had some success. James provides us with something we don't have anywhere else all over the field," Weakly said. "He adds another dimension to us and we move him all over the place. Opponents have to figure out where he is at on the field and what we can do with it. It allows Drew the opportunity to run the ball and he is a good athlete and makes good decisions with the football."

Damery picked up his first playoff victory last week, a development he didn't see coming when the season was beginning.

"I had no idea where my season would end up. I figured I would be playing some defense like I was doing. I didn't think I would be playing much offense," Damery said. "I was the JV quarterback before so I had some experience, but not at varsity. I was really surprised when James was hurt but I knew that if it ever happened, I was going to have to go in."

The sophomore is grateful for all the support the team has given him, including the talented group of senior receivers in Woods, Dalton Nichols and Cody Sloan.

"It has been pretty challenging so far and we have been playing some pretty tough teams," Damery said. "Everybody has really helped me the whole way. The o-line has played really well and the receivers are catching the ball a lot. They have really made it easy for me."

For Woods, each contest might be his final high school football game, but he doesn't dwell on it. He's is simply focused on getting another playoff games in front of the cheering hometown fans.

"A game is a game and I just play it. Once we are done, we are done. I don't get to emotional about all that stuff," Woods said. "I've had a lot of fun playing. Last year, we didn't even have playoffs — it was six games and we were done. This year we actually have something to play for and look forward to, so it has been a lot more fun this year. We have to fight for these playoff spots so each game matters."

