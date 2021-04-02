Watch now: Just like their offense, St. Teresa football are a powerhouse on the defensive side of the ball

"I thought it was great. (Tuscola) came out here first and hit us in the mouth and that woke us up. They woke up a sleeping giant and Coach Ramsey and Brit got them going," Dampeer said. "I did my part and the rest of the coaching staff got them going. We did what we were supposed to do and came out with the win."

On the cold Thursday night, both teams were dealing with cramping, including Cook. Cook broke out a 60-yard run that seemed destined for this second touchdown of the game but was dragged down at the 2-yard line. Zeke Lewis, Cook's counterpart in the St. Teresa backfield, ran in the score on the next play and when Cook went out for a play in the fourth quarter, he did it again on a 71-yard touchdown run.

"My legs gave out on me. It happened to me as soon as I made the first cut," Cook said. "I'm proud of my guy. I asked the coach for a sub and Zeke took it to the house, just like I wanted him to. He took the first one when I cramped and then coach put Zeke in and he took it to the house. Our relationship is pretty great. We believe in each other in what we can do and our abilities. We trust each other."