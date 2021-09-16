Watch now: Led by Brenden Schoonover and Max Lynch, Pana has put in the hours

PANA — Over the summer, Pana head football coach Trevor Higgins was always happy to hear when his players were in the hospital.

Rather than recovering from an injury at practice or healing from an accident, Higgins players were instead working on their own time at Pana Community's Hospital Wellness Center that features a weight room. Even more than in previous years, Higgins has seen the team show dedication to going the extra mile this season.

"This group of players is special because it seems like at every position, they are working their tails off. In some years, your skill guys outwork your linemen, or your linemen outwork your skill guys, but I don't think we have had a group that has lifted with us and and also did their own stuff at the hospital," Higgins said. "Our trainer Drew Casner does a speed training in the summer and he said almost all of our linemen were there in that class."

Junior quarterback Max Lynch and his teammates brought much of the team together on their off time.

"During our summer dead week, we came out here (to the practice field) and threw some routes and did some sprints. We all came and did weights, it was a pretty good summer," Lynch said.

Recommended for you…

The Panthers (3-0) are the No. 8 team in Class 2A in the latest AP poll and face Staunton on Friday on the road. Higgins said he's seen the team improve and successfully bridge that gap from the spring six-game season. The team's Week 1 win against Vandalia, 46-26, has also brought confidence as Pana avenged their only loss in the spring that came at the hands of the Vandals.

"I've seen improvement on all three sides of the ball. I think all across the board the experience from last spring transferred over into this season and it has been awesome to see these kids get better every week," Higgins said. "Anytime you can get a win against the top team in the conference, it is huge. To have that revenge week really helped our kids to see what we have right now."

Senior Brenden Schoonover returned the opening kick off of the season for a touchdown and he has been an all-around standout for the team. On defense, he set the school record with seven interceptions in a season during the shortened spring season and is also a key offensive threat at wide out.

"Brenden is an all-around great athlete. He's fast and can catch the ball and also plays defense. He's a stud athlete in all three phases of the game. I'm looking forward to seeing as he progresses through the year just how much better he can get," Higgins said.

As dominating as he is this season and last, Schoonover decided that he didn't want to play football his sophomore year and sat out. Looking back at it now, he would have made a different decision.

"(In my sophomore year), I didn't feel like I wanted to play and I felt like I wasn't big enough. I think it was a mistake now. I came back my junior year and I was ready to go. I played pretty good," Schoonover said. "I like that the team depends on me. I've got to work on my defense and just keep getting quicker. When somebody cuts on me, I've got to work on getting to them faster."

In last Friday's win 44-13 win over Gillespie, Lynch was outstanding with 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns that complemented 154 yards passing and a touchdown. For Schoonover, Lynch's play is reminiscent of a dual-threat NFL star.

"When I think of Max, I think of Lamar Jackson. He can pass the ball, he can run the ball, he can do it all. He's the perfect quarterback for us right now. Max is a beast," Schoonover said.

Lynch saw playing time as a sophomore and he's been working on improving his passing game, particularly throws on the run over the middle.

"I think our line is playing really good and my receivers have done really good. Brenden is one of the fastest guys out there and he might not look like it but he is one of the strongest out there, too. He's a lockdown corner that we can always rely on on defense," Lynch said. "We are playing good but I don't think we are at our full potential yet but I think we will get there soon. We are going to keep working in practice."

The loss of the possibility of a postseason in the spring affected the team, and the return to a traditional fall season with a playoffs has pushed the Panthers to do those extra things that have impressed Higgins.

"We have something to go toward this season. Last season, we didn't have anything," Schoonover said. "We couldn't go to state or have a playoffs, we just had the regular season. This year, we know we can actually make something out of this, so we are working hard."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.