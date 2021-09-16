 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watch now: Led by Brenden Schoonover and Max Lynch, Pana has put in the hours

  • 0

Head coach Trevor Higgins talks about start of season.

PANA — Over the summer, Pana head football coach Trevor Higgins was always happy to hear when his players were in the hospital.

Rather than recovering from an injury at practice or healing from an accident, Higgins players were instead working on their own time at Pana Community's Hospital Wellness Center that features a weight room. Even more than in previous years, Higgins has seen the team show dedication to going the extra mile this season. 

Trevor Higgins 1 091421.JPG

Head coach Trevor Higgins talks with players before practice at Pana High School.

"This group of players is special because it seems like at every position, they are working their tails off. In some years, your skill guys outwork your linemen, or your linemen outwork your skill guys, but I don't think we have had a group that has lifted with us and and also did their own stuff at the hospital," Higgins said. "Our trainer Drew Casner does a speed training in the summer and he said almost all of our linemen were there in that class."

Max Lynch 2 091421.JPG

Max Lynch, center, and other players go through drills during practice at Pana High School.

Junior quarterback Max Lynch and his teammates brought much of the team together on their off time. 

"During our summer dead week, we came out here (to the practice field) and threw some routes and did some sprints. We all came and did weights, it was a pretty good summer," Lynch said.

The Panthers (3-0) are the No. 8 team in Class 2A in the latest AP poll and face Staunton on Friday on the road. Higgins said he's seen the team improve and successfully bridge that gap from the spring six-game season. The team's Week 1 win against Vandalia, 46-26, has also brought confidence as Pana avenged their only loss in the spring that came at the hands of the Vandals. 

Max Lynch 1 091421.JPG

Max Lynch, right, and other players go through drills during practice at Pana High School.

"I've seen improvement on all three sides of the ball. I think all across the board the experience from last spring transferred over into this season and it has been awesome to see these kids get better every week," Higgins said. "Anytime you can get a win against the top team in the conference, it is huge. To have that revenge week really helped our kids to see what we have right now."

Brenden Schoonover 3 091421.JPG

Brenden Schoonover goes through drills during practice at Pana High School.

Senior Brenden Schoonover returned the opening kick off of the season for a touchdown and he has been an all-around standout for the team. On defense, he set the school record with seven interceptions in a season during the shortened spring season and is also a key offensive threat at wide out. 

"Brenden is an all-around great athlete. He's fast and can catch the ball and also plays defense. He's a stud athlete in all three phases of the game. I'm looking forward to seeing as he progresses through the year just how much better he can get," Higgins said. 

Brenden Schoonover 1 091421.JPG

Brenden Schoonover goes through drills during practice at Pana High School.

As dominating as he is this season and last, Schoonover decided that he didn't want to play football his sophomore year and sat out. Looking back at it now, he would have made a different decision. 

"(In my sophomore year), I didn't feel like I wanted to play and I felt like I wasn't big enough. I think it was a mistake now. I came back my junior year and I was ready to go. I played pretty good," Schoonover said. "I like that the team depends on me. I've got to work on my defense and just keep getting quicker. When somebody cuts on me, I've got to work on getting to them faster."

Max Lynch 4 091421.JPG

Max Lynch goes through drills during practice at Pana High School.

In last Friday's win 44-13 win over Gillespie, Lynch was outstanding with 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns that complemented 154 yards passing and a touchdown. For Schoonover, Lynch's play is reminiscent of a dual-threat NFL star. 

"When I think of Max, I think of Lamar Jackson. He can pass the ball, he can run the ball, he can do it all. He's the perfect quarterback for us right now. Max is a beast," Schoonover said. 

Lynch saw playing time as a sophomore and he's been working on improving his passing game, particularly throws on the run over the middle. 

Generic football 091421.JPG meta

Players go through drills during practice at Pana High School.

"I think our line is playing really good and my receivers have done really good. Brenden is one of the fastest guys out there and he might not look like it but he is one of the strongest out there, too. He's a lockdown corner that we can always rely on on defense," Lynch said. "We are playing good but I don't think we are at our full potential yet but I think we will get there soon. We are going to keep working in practice."

The loss of the possibility of a postseason in the spring affected the team, and the return to a traditional fall season with a playoffs has pushed the Panthers to do those extra things that have impressed Higgins. 

"We have something to go toward this season. Last season, we didn't have anything," Schoonover said. "We couldn't go to state or have a playoffs, we just had the regular season. This year, we know we can actually make something out of this, so we are working hard."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Week 4 schedule

Apollo

Mattoon at Effingham

Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour

Taylorville at Mount Zion

Central Illinois

Clinton at Central A&M, canceled

St. Teresa at Meridian

Tuscola at Shelbyville

Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit

Central State 8

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Eisenhower

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Cumberland

Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

ALAH at Tri-County

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield

South Central

Pana at Staunton

Non-conference

Charleston at Collinsville

8-man

Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit

Flaten on Football

Check out herald-review.com/sports for a video rundown of the key Week 4 matchups around Central Illinois by sports reporter Matthew Flaten. 

