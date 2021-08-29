Watch now: Led by quarterback Jacob Six, Warrensburg-Latham made a statement win to start its season

“I think they are very aware of the situation that we were in tonight and I told them after the game, it is the first stepping stone,” Fricke said. “There are little things. We set goals before the game and it wasn't just to win the game. We're trying to get ready for when we hit that (Central Illinois Conference) schedule. We've got to be ready to roll because that competition's going to be pretty stiff."
The Cardinals were led by quarterback Jacob Six who scored four touchdowns — two running and two passing — against the Bombers, and the senior looked to mix up the running and aerial attack. Six connected with receivers Greg Allen (eight yard out) and Ethan Yaroch (23 yards out) for back-to-back scores in the second quarter.
"(Over the summer), I think I got a lot more calm as a quarterback. I would say I'm more experienced of going through the emotions at practice. Before the game, I was planning to run a little bit and I feel great about the win. Our line — shout out to them — they did a great job. I think I only got touched one time in this game. That is a great feeling to have that much protection," Six said. "Ethan is 6-6 and he's got great hands. Huge hands, so I know I can just throw it up. He's my go-to man."
As the score became out of reach for Argenta, the Cardinals slowed their offense and limited the big-pass game they were hoping to put on display. But Fricke is looking forward to the Six-to-Yaroch connection taking center stage as the season progresses.
"We obviously throttled back our passing game, which is still gonna be a big part of our offense. But I think Jacob proved tonight, he's just as capable making plays with his feet as he is with this arm," Fricke said. "Ethan is a basketball guy, so he knows he's got footwork. When you have a target that tall, you better take advantage of it. He can go up and high-point the ball. I'm sure he would love a few more targets tonight, receivers always do. He does a great job blocking too."
The Cardinals run game saw the work spread around as sophomore MJ Murphy, senior Luke Hall, senior Mason Hawkins, freshman Catrell Lee and freshman Lorenzo Wright Jr. each had touchdowns.
"That wasn't really the plan, but I'll say this, we've got a couple freshman and sophomore skill guys that are very capable. If we get a couple injuries, they're gonna step in and do just fine. It's good to get their feet wet and there's lots of speed coming up, too," Fricke said.
Murphy averaged 13.7 points per game for the Cardinals on the basketball team as a freshman in the 2021 winter season and he will see his role increase this year on the football team.
"With MJ coming in as a freshman, he wasn't the biggest guy in the world. Obviously, I know he's a basketball star and we kind of made sure last year that we kept him healthy," Fricke said. "We didn't throw him out there with the older guys, but he's bulked up and he's gotten a year older. Now you are starting to see the things he's capable of all over the field, so I I'm excited for him."
With the graduation of standout lineman Brayden Closs and linebacker Joey Fiore, the Cardinals' projections for this season could be overlooked in favor of their CIC competition St. Teresa, Central A&M and Tuscola. For Fricke, Friday's win serves as a reminder to not look past Warrensburg.