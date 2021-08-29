Watch now: Led by quarterback Jacob Six, Warrensburg-Latham made a statement win to start its season

The Cardinals run game saw the work spread around as sophomore MJ Murphy, senior Luke Hall, senior Mason Hawkins, freshman Catrell Lee and freshman Lorenzo Wright Jr. each had touchdowns.

"That wasn't really the plan, but I'll say this, we've got a couple freshman and sophomore skill guys that are very capable. If we get a couple injuries, they're gonna step in and do just fine. It's good to get their feet wet and there's lots of speed coming up, too," Fricke said.

Murphy averaged 13.7 points per game for the Cardinals on the basketball team as a freshman in the 2021 winter season and he will see his role increase this year on the football team.

"With MJ coming in as a freshman, he wasn't the biggest guy in the world. Obviously, I know he's a basketball star and we kind of made sure last year that we kept him healthy," Fricke said. "We didn't throw him out there with the older guys, but he's bulked up and he's gotten a year older. Now you are starting to see the things he's capable of all over the field, so I I'm excited for him."