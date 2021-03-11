Watch now: Low player numbers force Eisenhower football to cancel Week 1 game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

“There have been so many things that have been thrown at us here. There are a lot of factors that are involved in this and we kind of knew that our numbers would be down a little bit,” Thompson said. “Right now, we will be able to get going once we get our basketball players involved. I think we're going to have about 30 kids when it's said and done.”

With the short turnaround time in the IHSA’s winter and spring sport seasons, football players are required to participate in seven football practices before they can take part in the Week 1 games on March 19. With so many Panthers football players also playing on the basketball team, only about 16 players would be able to suit up against SHG.

“We just didn't have enough kids to be able to field the team without putting those kids in a bind to be on the field the entire night,” Thompson said. “It is just for the first game and we were by no means going to cancel the season. We needed to make a call and we wanted to give SHG an opportunity to find an opponent if they could and give them as much notice as we could.”