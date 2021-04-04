Watch now: LSA football has turned the page and is excelling in 8-man football league

"Coby is a tremendous leader and he has really stepped up. He has taken a step forward even from 2019 when he did the majority of the running for us and he got battered and bruised," Hopman said. "When we were able to talk and discuss what this was going to be like. I know he was unsure. He has become a leader, not only by is voice and his words, but his performance on the field. I'm so happy he gets to play in his senior year. "

LSA's defense has pitched two shutouts (30-0 over Pawnee/Lincolnwood in Week 1 and 20-0 over Danville Schlarman in Week 2) and has allowed just one touchdown in three games. Senior defensive lineman Conner Frame recorded two sacks on Saturday to power the Lions' defense.

"Connor might be the best pure athlete on the team and we wanted to keep things simple for him. We just say, 'Go do it, go get that quarterback' and he excels at it," Hopman said. "He is tremendously strong and extremely fast for a kid his size."

The 8-man game trades deep passes and flashy plays for the excitement of recovering an onside kick and going for it on fourth down. The Lions have embraced the change and are making the most of it.