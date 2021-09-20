Watch now: MacArthur duo shares same name, same goal of leading Generals to playoffs

CHATHAM — MacArthur seniors Brylan Phillips and Brylan Apholone both love basketball and football, but even before they began competing together in sports, it's their shared first name that sparked their friendship.

"I've known Brylan a real long time. We got the same name so that connects us a little more," Phillips said. "But then on top of that, he's a great athlete so it's not hard to find him on the field."

Phillips is the Generals' starting quarterback, and Apholone is one of the team's most explosive wide receivers. Their chemistry was easy to see Saturday when MacArthur returned from a two-week COVID-19 hiatus at Glenwood.

Phillips and Apholone connected early and often, but it was the Titans who rallied for a 42-34 Central State Eight Conference home victory that puts the Generals on the brink of missing the playoffs.

"(We have to) keep going and keep grinding," Apholone said after the loss. "Don't matter what sets you back, just always keep going."

Tied at 7 late in the first quarter, Phillips threw a short pass to Apholone who broke free down the visiting sideline for a 62-yard score. The duo scored again on a 15-yard pass in the second quarter to put MacArthur ahead 21-14, but Glenwood responded with 20 unanswered points to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The Titans held on for their third straight win as Apholone's third TD, a 13-yard catch at the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter, was a little too late. He finished the game with 11 receptions for 159 yards, while Phillips was 21-of-31 passing for 275 yards and four touchdowns with one interception and one lost fumble.

It was a spirited effort by the Generals, who opened the season with a victory but forfeited their Week 2 and 3 games while quarantining. The team only had three days of padded practice before its second game of the year.

MacArthur coach Derek Spates said he was pleased with his squad's effort but upset about its three turnovers and 14 penalties. After the game he pulled all of his players together and implored them to be more focused and disciplined so Phillips, Apholone and others have more opportunities to make plays.

"Brylan to Brylan, it was good for us, it worked," Spates said. "We got some weapons that can win matchups on any given play and any given day, and I think Brylan Phillips to Brylan Apholone was the connection (Saturday)."

Since the Generals (1-3) have technically lost three consecutive games, they must win four of their next five to be playoff eligible. Phillips said the team can't look too far ahead, which he admitted isn't easy, especially considering that he and Apholone have never played in the postseason.

Apholone grew up in Decatur but moved to Indiana and attended Terre Haute South for his first three years of high school. He played junior varsity football as a freshman but didn't play as a sophomore or junior, focusing solely on basketball.

When his family returned to Decatur, Apholone said Phillips wouldn't take no for an answer.

"They begged me (to play football), Brylan begged me,"Apholone said, laughing. "It's our senior year so I had to play."

Phillips, who will join Apholone on the basketball court in the winter, didn't travel quite as far as his teammate to switch schools. In fact, he stayed in the same city and simply left one Decatur public high school for the other. The senior attended Eisenhower as a freshman and sophomore, but after back-to-back 0-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019 he transferred to MacArthur.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped away the 2020 playoffs in Phillips' junior year, making this his last chance to reach the postseason.

"It'd be real special to me," Phillips said. "I know everybody on the team wants that, and everybody is gonna work as hard as they can to get that. ... Once everybody gets on the same page, I think we'll be in good shape to make a playoff run."

