Watch now: MacArthur football poised for playoff eligibility after challenging season

DECATUR — As time was running out on Saturday's football game between MacArthur and Springfield High, the Generals led 42-34 and needed a final first down to run the clock out on the victory.

The Senators had clawed back into the game after trailing 28-14 at halftime and MacArthur couldn't afford a turnover, so head coach Derek Spates turned to senior quarterback Brylan Phillips. Phillips had already surpassed 450 yards of offense (332 passing, 133 rushing) in the game and so 10 more yards in the final moments seemed appropriate.

"I thought Brylan played a tremendous game. We wanted to make sure that we didn't have any mishandles or turn the ball over, so we told him: 'You are going to keep the ball,'" Spates said. "We had 4th-and-1 and we were trying to decide what to do and Brylan said, 'Give me the ball and I promise you that I'm going to get the first down.' He said it and the offensive line said they would open up the hole. Everybody did their job and it let us run the clock out."

Recommended for you…

The win kept the Generals' (4-4) playoff hopes alive for another week as they head to Jacksonville on Friday to look for their fifth win to become playoff eligible. For Phillips, the Springfield game was the first of what he hopes is a long playoff run.

"We had to win that game to even to be able to have a talk about being in the playoffs. So I told myself that it was a big game and I had to step up and be big and make big plays," Phillips said. "It was the best that I have played out of all four of my years. I went along with the game plan and did what I had to do. I was really confident and all week Coach Spates told the guys that it was a big game and really Round 1 of the playoffs for us. That has been my biggest goal all year — to make sure that we make it to the playoffs."

Jacksonville is also 4-4 and looking for its first trip to the playoffs since 2015. The Crimsons are led by junior quarterback Elijah Owens (1,215 yards passing, 547 yards rushing and 16 total touchdowns), whose season performance lines up well with Phillips' stats (1,241 yards passing, 288 yards rushing, 25 total touchdowns).

"I feel really confident and so does everyone else out here in practice. The team chemistry is really high and I think it will be another great game," Phillips said. "(Jacksonville) is definitely not going to come out on Friday and be a walk in the park. It is our job that we come out on top. I'm going to be locked in and it will be win or go home. I don't really plan on going home so I think it will be win, win, win."

The Generals' season has been full with challenges, including COVID forfeits in Weeks 2 and 3 against Rochester and Springfield Southeast. MacArthur would have likely been 1-1 from those games, making the playoffs a lock. Spates is still proud of his team's strength in keeping the playoffs a possibility.

"I think they responded well. We had two COVID forfeits and then we went out and played Chatham Glenwood (in Week 4) on three days of practice," Spates said. "To be able to get the opportunity to still be in the playoffs shows the resiliency of the players and the assistant coaches have got them prepared to participate and play well on Friday night.

"I think it is going to be a tremendous football game between two teams that are trying to get that magical fifth win. It is going to be loud and rowdy over in Jacksonville. We will have to come out and play well and execute.

Four looking for five

Along with the Generals, three other local teams are looking to pick up their fifth win in Week 9.

Effingham, last season's Apollo conference champ, is looking to become playoff eligible against Highland (4-4), which is also playing for a postseason chance. The Flaming Hearts have had an incredibly challenging schedule — three of their four losses have come to teams that are still undefeated (St. Teresa, Mahomet-Seymour and Breese Matter Dei).

Lincoln (4-4) will have an uphill climb against Troy Triad (6-2) at home on Friday to possibly make their first postseason appearance since 1984.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (4-4) enjoyed a forfeit victory from Argenta-Oreana last week and should be feeling rested for its Week 9 opponent Villa Grove (5-3), which lost to Arcola 28-0 in Week 8.

Five looking for six

Four Central Illinois Conference teams are eligible for the playoffs having picked up their fifth win — Central A&M, Shelbyville, Warrensburg-Latham and Meridian — and each will want to make it guaranteed with a sixth victory on Friday.

Central A&M (5-3) hosts Shelbyville (5-3), making one team a guaranteed playoff team. Warrensburg (5-3) will have an uphill climb at St. Teresa (8-0) — the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A. Meridian (5-3) travels to Tuscola (3-5) which held Warrensburg's offense to three points in a Week 8 victory.

Other notable Week 9 matchups

Arcola (6-2) won the Lincoln Prairie Conference championship last week with its win over Villa Grove. The Purple Riders will be well rested for the playoffs — they have a forfeit win from Argenta-Oreana this week.

The top two teams in the South Central Conference, Class 2A No. 5 Pana and Carlinville (7-1) face off in Carlinville on Friday. The Panthers look for their first undefeated regular season since 2015.

Eisenhower (0-8) hopes to ends its losing streak against Springfield Lanphier (0-8) at home and finish the season on a positive note. The Panthers' last win was in Week 3 of the 2017 season against Jacksonville, 24-15. The streak is at 32 played games, with an additional six lost in the canceled 2020 season due to low participation numbers.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.