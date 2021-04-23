Watch now: MacArthur football shines in the ground and air attack in season finale win against Peoria Manual

Young set the table for the Generals offense with an opening kick off return that had them starting at the Rams' 11 yard line for their first offensive play. It was then quarterback Brylan Philips connecting with Slaw from 11 yards out to put the Generals up 7-0.

The next MacArthur drive was capped off by an 11-yard Young touchdown run to make it 14-0. The first drive in the second quarter saw Phillips throw to Slaw for their second of three scoring connections on the night, making it 20-0.

Young broke through the line and scored from 42 yards out with 7:15 left in the first half to make it 27-0. As the first half was winding down, Young had another remarkable run that went from one side of the field to the other before he was dragged down with a 43-yard gain. That set up Phillips to Slaw for the third time, this time from 24 yards out to make it 34-0 at halftime.

"I thought Khalyn probably ran 200 yards on that play. I'm happy for him, he has worked hard and he had some big moments. He had a couple big plays last week and had some more explosive ones tonight," Spates said.