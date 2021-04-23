Watch now: MacArthur football shines in the ground and air attack in season finale win against Peoria Manual

DECATUR -- MacArthur's football team got big runs from seniors Khalyn Young and Tre Moore and senior wide receiver Omarion Slaw caught three touchdown passes as the Generals shut out Peoria Manual 41-0 on Friday at home.
"We had a rough four game stretch for these guys coming into tonight and I thought they played very well. They came out and stopped the offense that was trying to pound us on every play," MacArthur head coach Derek Spates said. "I'm so happy for the kids to go out with a victory and to propel us into a good off season."
MacArthur's Week 6 opponent was originally supposed to be Eisenhower in a Decatur city game but with the cancellation of the Panthers season Class 4A Peoria Manual, 1-2 entering Friday's game, was a late addition to the schedule.
Young set the table for the Generals offense with an opening kick off return that had them starting at the Rams' 11 yard line for their first offensive play. It was then quarterback Brylan Philips connecting with Slaw from 11 yards out to put the Generals up 7-0.
The next MacArthur drive was capped off by an 11-yard Young touchdown run to make it 14-0. The first drive in the second quarter saw Phillips throw to Slaw for their second of three scoring connections on the night, making it 20-0.
Young broke through the line and scored from 42 yards out with 7:15 left in the first half to make it 27-0. As the first half was winding down, Young had another remarkable run that went from one side of the field to the other before he was dragged down with a 43-yard gain. That set up Phillips to Slaw for the third time, this time from 24 yards out to make it 34-0 at halftime.
"I thought Khalyn probably ran 200 yards on that play. I'm happy for him, he has worked hard and he had some big moments. He had a couple big plays last week and had some more explosive ones tonight," Spates said.
Peoria Manual received the kickoff in the second half and proceeded to keep the ball the entire quarter, picking up small running gains as they slowly marched down the field. The drive ultimately ended on a failed fourth down attempt and a turnover on downs at the Generals 24 yard line. On MacArthur's first offensive play of the second half at 11:53 in the fourth quarter, Moore ran it in from 75-yards out along the right sideline for the final score of the game, making it 41-0.
"Tre busted one and took it to the house. I'm proud of all these guys. They stuck through it through their adversity throughout the season," Spates said "Even to get to this point through the pandemic. I'm happy for these guys to get a win."
Young finished with eight carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Moore had two carries for 85 yards and a score. Phillips was 11-for-14 for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Slaw finished with five catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns.
"Brylan did a great job of distributing the ball to all the receivers and we have some guys who can make something happen after the catch," Spates said.
The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Generals and sent the seniors out victorious in their final home game. Fallowing the game, the team (2-4) honored their senior players as each underclassman thanked the senior group before heading to the locker room.
"We had a really important group of seniors. Those guys picked us up all year. When we were down and we lost a lot of games, those guys told us to keep our heads straight and I'm so happy that we sent them off on a good note," Phillips, a junior, said. "That's going to us next year. It is emotional to think about that too. Time flies. But we have a good solid group coming back next year and I can't wait until we get back together."
PHOTOS: Springfield at MacArthur football
