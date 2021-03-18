Watch now: MacArthur quarterback Brylan Phillips makes quick transition from hardwood to gridiron

DECATUR — Last Saturday, MacArthur junior Brylan Phillips was a bucket away from making the Generals the Central State 8 Basketball Tournament champions. Phillips scored a game-high 25 points in the title game and he was able to connect on passes with his teammates all over the court.
"I think it was a good season for me and my guys and we fought hard all the way to the end of that championship game. We didn't come out on top but I feel like it was a good season," he said.
Less than a week later, Phillips will be connecting on passes of a different variety as he will lead the Generals offense at Springfield Southeast on Friday in the spring football season opener.
Phillips made a name for himself on the football field last season as Eisenhower's quarterback, throwing for 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns. Now transferred to MacArthur, Phillips is moving to a leadership role for the Generals' football team.
"Sometimes I do wish I could be just a regular perso,n but it is easy for me to take on the leadership role when you have guys like my teammates who will listen and follow behind you," Phillips said. "This is a great team and coming over, I knew they had a lot of returners and we have a lot of talent. I plan on having a great season and hopefully we will come out 6-0."
Phillips is joined by his basketball teammates Omarion Slaw (WR), Caleb Patton (TE) and Eric Livingston (TE) as key offensive weapons for the Generals. The running game will be led by seniors Levi Lindsey and Tre Moore.
"Brylan is coming along well and he is still trying to grasp the things that we do and he is picking up our style of play. He is a smart kid and he's picking it up fast and I expect him to make some plays for us on Friday night," MacArthur head coach Derek Spates said. "Omarion is a savvy football player and he has the size and speed and can make catches over guys. With his size, he is going to be a difficult matchup. (Levi and Tre) do a good job of running behind their blockers and being crafty and being able to make people miss."
MacArthur made history last season as the first Decatur Public School to make the football playoffs for three consecutive season. A fourth straight playoff appearance will have to wait for the fall, as this season ends after the team's sixth game.
"I think we are making progress. It was been well over a year since we played so we are just trying to get our legs back underneath us and get back into our routine of how we need to play football," Spates said. "(In our preseason conditioning), I thought we did a good job because a lot of them were running and doing things.
"(On defense), we are trying to replace some guys from last year that are hard to replace in Jeff Wells and AJ Lawson. We think we have some guys who we think can rise up and I think we will be able to run and hit anybody that we play."
Phillips put in some time with offensive coach and former LSA coach Craig Bundy during the pandemic break and that has helped him greatly. He's also taking on new roles as punt returner and backup safety.
"Over the summer when I first transferred, I worked with Coach Bundy a lot on understanding how to read the defenses and understand the plays. It was sort of easy (this spring) when I got here just to get everything back under control," Phillips said. "(Punt returning) is fun. It is another way I can put myself out there to help the team. As long as I am helping them, that is all that matters."
Another Bundy addition is the loud booming voice Phillips has when calling out the snap count.
"That was something that Coach Bundy said I had to do. He told me that we are outside now and we aren't in the gym, so you've got to be loud and vocal," Phillips said.
Phillips' two seasons at Eisenhower were both 0-9 and so he is looking for his first high school football victory. The pressure Phillips feels to get that win on the football field is different than on the hardwood.
"Football is a little more pressure because I am not as easily talented at football as I am at basketball. Things come a little harder for me. I know there is a lot of weight on my shoulders being the quarterback," he said. "I'm going to be real excited (on Friday). I haven't won a football game in two years so it is going to be something new to me but I'm going to be really excited and really happy for me and my brothers. The goal is 6-0."