Watch now: MacArthur quarterback Brylan Phillips makes quick transition from hardwood to gridiron

"Over the summer when I first transferred, I worked with Coach Bundy a lot on understanding how to read the defenses and understand the plays. It was sort of easy (this spring) when I got here just to get everything back under control," Phillips said. "(Punt returning) is fun. It is another way I can put myself out there to help the team. As long as I am helping them, that is all that matters."

Another Bundy addition is the loud booming voice Phillips has when calling out the snap count.

"That was something that Coach Bundy said I had to do. He told me that we are outside now and we aren't in the gym, so you've got to be loud and vocal," Phillips said.

Phillips' two seasons at Eisenhower were both 0-9 and so he is looking for his first high school football victory. The pressure Phillips feels to get that win on the football field is different than on the hardwood.