Watch now: MacArthur’s Caleb Patton leaves it all out on the basketball court and football field

DECATUR — On senior night as the final moments of MacArthur’s boys basketball game with Rochester were counting down last Friday, senior Caleb Patton stood out by the 3-point line.
This was an unusual spot for the forward, who is usually home under the basket. Patton is honest about his lack of basketball skills.
“I mean, I can’t score. I’m the little big man out there and I can’t dribble, so I had to designate what I could do to help my team get better,” Patton said. “I just play with heart. Play defense and bring the energy and dive on loose balls.”
Patton, and everyone on the Generals' bench, wanted him to connect on a 3 for the cherry on top of the 71-35 victory. Unfortunately, his shot clanged off the rim.
“In practice, I say, ‘I’m a shooter, I’m a shooter,’ and they tested me today," Patton said. "I wasn’t in rhythm, I’ll use that as an excuse.
"I won’t do that (shoot 3-pointers) when it is a tight game, but there is a little freedom here as long as I keep diving on the ball.”
What Patton might lack on the court, he makes up for on the gridiron. Last season with Eisenhower — Patton transfered to MacArthur in the offseason — Patton caught 53 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns as their tight end. In his sophomore and junior seasons, the Panthers had an 0-18 record, but through the guidance of his Panthers' coaches, he developed a strict workout regimen to attract the attention of college coaches.
“When I was with (former Panthers coach Curtis Graham), he told me that scholarships won’t get handed to you," Patton said. "We weren’t winning games and we aren’t getting attention from anybody. He told me that I had to do something off the field.
“Seeing Brylan Phillips and RJ Walker and Coach Rodney Walker at Eisenhower, they told me that I had to put the work in. That made me want to work harder. In the offseason, I thought, I’ve got to get stronger, I’ve got to get faster and my hands have got to get better.
“(Coach Steve Thompson) and everyone at Eisenhower, they instilled it in me. They have told me if you want to be on another level, you are going to have to start off the field. That’s what Eisenhower gave to me.”
Patton, who transferred to MacArthur for his senior season, started working out with Decatur Athletic Club trainer Joe Patton and started getting his teammates involved running hills at Fairview Park.
“I would do the weightlifting and now, how am I going to get faster? Myself and some MacArthur guys decided to run hills in the morning at 6 a.m.,” Patton said. “Now how am I going to be flexible? We all started doing yoga at night and it turned into an everyday thing.”
Patton’s strategy worked. He received offers from Monmouth, Millikin and Loras, ultimately choosing St. Norbert in De Pere, Wisc. this February. With spring football practice here for the Generals, Patton does basketball and football practice back-to-back.
“I’m so excited for football. I’m too intense. I shouldn’t be thinking this but during basketball, I’m thinking: Football’s next, football’s next,” Patton said. “I’m clueless out there right now because I’m learning the plays and (MacArthur head coach Derek Spates) and (offensive coach Craig Bundy) are working with me.”
Transferring to MacArthur for his final high school year was nerve-racking for Patton at first.
“I didn't know how the season was going to go," Patton said. "Coming in here and everybody supporting me, they made me feel like I belong here. I didn’t feel like I’m just an outsider, they welcomed me. I had to adjust to their atmosphere. It was a smooth transition.”
Patton is still looking for his first career high school football victory. It could come on the road at Springfield Southeast in MacArthur’s season opener on March 19.
Before then, he’s got a few more Generals basketball games to play in the Central State 8 tournament. The 7-2 Generals are the No. 2 seed. His passion is evident talking about his goals for the team.
"I’m not happy at all with (the No. 2 seed). I’m not happy with being second. When we came in here our expectations were 13-0,” Patton said. “It is not being cocky, that is what our goal was. I’m not happy for being second.”
