Watch now: MacArthur’s Caleb Patton leaves it all out on the basketball court and football field

Transferring to MacArthur for his final high school year was nerve-racking for Patton at first.

“I didn't know how the season was going to go," Patton said. "Coming in here and everybody supporting me, they made me feel like I belong here. I didn’t feel like I’m just an outsider, they welcomed me. I had to adjust to their atmosphere. It was a smooth transition.”

Patton is still looking for his first career high school football victory. It could come on the road at Springfield Southeast in MacArthur’s season opener on March 19.

Before then, he’s got a few more Generals basketball games to play in the Central State 8 tournament. The 7-2 Generals are the No. 2 seed. His passion is evident talking about his goals for the team.

"I’m not happy at all with (the No. 2 seed). I’m not happy with being second. When we came in here our expectations were 13-0,” Patton said. “It is not being cocky, that is what our goal was. I’m not happy for being second.”

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.