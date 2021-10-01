Watch now: MacArthur shuts out Eisenhower in first city game since 2019

DECATUR — The first Decatur city game in two years saw MacArthur football dominate on both sides of the ball Friday, as the Generals won big at Eisenhower, 51-0.

The Generals' senior quarterback Brylan Phillips finished with six touchdowns — four rushing and two passing — and had the Generals up early quickly.

Philips had three rushing touchdowns — from 3 yards, 11 yards and 8 yards out — in the first quarter to put MacArthur up 21-0. He added a fourth rushing touchdown from two yards out in the second quarter.

Phillips opened the passing attack with a 36-yard touchdown to Karon Shelley with 48 seconds in the half to make it 35-0.

The Generals weren't done scoring yet as defensive back Sam Owens picked off a pass from Eisenhower quarterback Markez Cunningham and returned it 40 yards for a pick-6 touchdown with 25 seconds before halftime.

The game was penalty-filled and several players were ejected from the game and did not appear in the second half, including Cunningham, Generals wide receiver Brylan Apholone and Eisenhower head coach Moe Dampeer.

In the second half, MacArthur's defense continued to score, as lineman K.J. Bond recorded a safety to make it 44-0.

Phillips scored his sixth TD on a 20-yard pass to Carlos Brown with 1:12 left in the third quarter to make it 51-0, where the score stayed for the remainder of the game.

Friday's game was the 62nd meeting between the two teams with MacArthur now leading the all-time series 43-19. The Generals have won the last four meetings.

Eisenhower's last win was in Week 3 of the 2017-18 season against Jacksonville, 24-15. That is 30 played games with an additional six lost in the canceled 2020 season, due to low participation numbers.

MacArthur (3-3) will continue working towards its playoff eligibility next week, hosting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Eisenhower (0-6) will be on the road at Normal University.

At halftime, the newest class of Decatur Public School Sports Hall of Fame was honored. Inductees included Dampeer, (MacArthur, Class of 2002), Al Lawson (MacArthur, 1985), Lindsay Martin (Eisenhower, 1997), Lexy Carson (MacArthur, 2011), Mike Nolan (Stephen Decatur, 1963), Adrian Walker (MacArthur, 2002), Harry "Rocky" Cook (Eisenhower, 1961), Leon Fonville (Eisenhower, 1969), Tim Cox (Lakeview, 1974), Kostaki Chiligiris (Stephen Decatur, 1994), Steve Smith (Eisenhower football, baseball and softball coach), the 1992 Eisenhower football team, J. Thomas McNamara (significant contributor, media) and Scott Busboom (significant contributor, media).

