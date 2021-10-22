Watch now: MacArthur's bid for fifth win falls short at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — The MacArthur football team was one touchdown away from a fifth win and a playoff berth, but may be left on the outside looking in.

The Generals led throughout the first half and regained the lead again with 7:52 left in the game, but Jacksonville was able to respond and the Crimsons' defense kept the Generals out of the end zone to win 23-20.

At 4-5, MacArthur's season most likely comes to an end, though speculation is that some four-win teams will make the playoffs this year because of the amount of forfeited games. The Generals had made the playoffs the last three seasons there were playoffs (there was no postseason in 2020). Jacksonville improves to 5-4 on the season and became playoff eligible for the first time since 2016.

The Generals got on the board first with a 4-yard pass from quarterback Brylan Phillips to Azarion Richardson to lead 7-0.

The Crimsons' lone scoring play in the first half was a 25-yard field goal by Brandon Sims with 5:43 left before halftime, to make it 7-3.

Jacksonville took the lead, 9-7, on the second play of the second half when quarterback Elijah Owens ran 50 yards for the score.

The teams then traded scores back and fourth, trading the lead each time. Phillips connected with Carlos Brown on a 51-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to lead 13-9.

A rushing touchdown by the Crimsons' Phillips Johnson was answered by a 30-yard touchdown by the Generals' Glen Millsap, giving MacArthur the lead 20-16.

A long Jacksonville drive was capped off by a Owens' touchdown from one yard out to give the Crimsons the lead for good 23-20.

MacArthur's final drive ended on an incomplete pass on fourth down with two minutes remaining.

