Watch now: MacArthur's Derek Spates and Eisenhower's Moe Dampeer are at opposite ends of the coaching spectrum

Both Spates and Dampeer are MacArthur graduates, class of 1988 and 2002, respectively, and both were standouts — Spates at running back and defensive back and Dampeer on the defensive line.

Spates is the established veteran as he enters his 14th season as Generals head coach and, including his time as an assistant, he has more than two decades coaching with MacArthur. He's led the team to sustained success, with eight playoff appearances compared with just six appearances in the rest of MacArthur's football history.

Monday's practice was Dampeer's first as a high school coach after being an assistant at St. Teresa and leading the Decatur Bears JFL team. But his charge this season is resuscitating the Panthers football program that lost last season because of low participation.

"I'm excited. It was a warm day and a beautiful day. For summer workouts, we were averaging 30-35 kids a day, so that was a good turnaround," Dampeer said. "Last season, we had 13 kids come out at all so it was bigger than what I expected. COVID did what it did and it scared some kids and some parents.

"(Former Eisenhower football coach Steve Thompson) is a great guy and he got the bad end of the stick. Now that things are opening up, the kids are getting back out and they are happy to play the game."

On Eisenhower's practice field located in the shadow of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Dampeer led an expanding group of 45 players through drills. The first day of practice is a long way from suiting up for Week 1, but it is a positive first step.

"We just put the word out there. When you have great men and great leaders and they know a guy like myself, I care. I'm going to bring that love and that heart, but I'm hard. I'm a tough critic. We are getting big and our goal is to make it happen," Dampeer said. "We had our first walk through today and we are rolling. We have some kids out for vacation so not everyone's here yet. We are coming in and looking good."

Like Dampeer, Spates has a challenge this season as he looks to get the Generals back to their winning ways. Before last season's 2-4 record, he had MacArthur become the first Decatur Public School to make the football playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

"Our summer workouts were good, just getting back together and getting some sense of normalcy again. The guys were flying around here and they were picking up the things that we were trying to teach them," Spates said. "I think we got better in the summer and we are excited to kick things off. It's nice to be back and playing at the right time of the year, so it's a little hotter with some good weather. The coaches are excited, the kids are excited to kick it off and see what kind of noise we can make this year."

The Generals graduated much of their starting offensive weapons in tight ends Caleb Patton and Eric Livingston, receiver Omarion Slaw and running backs Khalyn Young, Levi Lindsey and Tre Moore. Quarterback Brylan Phillips is back and Spates has high expectations for the senior.

"I want to see (Brylan) take his game to the next level. I want to see him continue to be a leader and be a better football player. I want to see him try to take the program to the next step next year and see what kind of legacy he leaves for the underclassman," Spates said. "(For the team), I want to see improvement every rep, improvement every play and improvement every day that we come out.

"I think our defense will be OK. You really don't know until you hit somebody. We will line up, fly around, do our assignments, not make any mistakes and put people on the ground when we need to."

Dampeer and his assistant coaches — Zamani Walter will head the offensive and DaJuan Johnson will lead the defense — are building their roster and slotting players into positions. They're focused on more than fundamentals in the early practices.

"I think we are focused on changing the mindset. The fundamentals will come. You can learn the fundamentals in third or fourth grade. Some of these players have been playing JFL their whole life," Dampeer said. "We have to get them back into the mindset of them being ballplayers. It is more than just football. Coming out and playing football, that is easy. With being physically and mentally strong enough to be ready to get out on the field, that's what we are here to show them.

"We are pushing and I hope that people realize that Eisenhower is back on the map. We are coming and we aren't looking for a handout. We want to come out and be fighters and be winners."

