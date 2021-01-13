Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth athletes begin #HearOurVoiceIllinois campaign to bring back high school sports

"Hopefully we can spread it across the whole state and show the elected leaders that the athletes are affected by this. It has changed our lives and we need sports and extracurriculars to have positive mental health."

In the original video, several Trojans athletes shared their thoughts on sports delay over photos of the Trojans athletes and the sports facilities.

"Hear our voice Illinois. It is time to turn the lights on. We have waited our whole lives for this opportunity and not to be able to get it would be devastating," the voiceover in the video said. "We need to play for physical health, mental stability, scholarship and post-high school opportunities, to learn leadership skills, teamwork and unity, and it is fun to play with your teammates.

"According to the IHSA 300,000 students participate in sports and extracurricular activities. We are running out of time. Please do not fail the students of Illinois. The ball is your court, Gov. Pritzker, please let us play."

The success of the campaign hasn't been a surprise for Jostes.