Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth football remains on top of Class 2A in latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll

MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth football team stayed on top of the Class 2A rankings in the Illinois Coaches Poll following the completion of Week 1 of the spring season.

The Trojans (1-0) received 10 first-place votes and were followed by St. Teresa (1-0) at No. 2 with two first-place votes. Maroa beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 28-19 on Saturday at home and the Bulldogs traveled to Clinton and won 56-0.

Central A&M (1-0) was ranked No. 4 in Class 1A following its 42-23 win over Tuscola at home on Saturday. Arcola was ranked No. 8 in Class 1A despite its game against Tri-County getting canceled.