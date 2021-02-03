Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth football's Wade Jostes and Johnny Luttrell sign NAIA National Letter of Intent with St. Ambrose University

MAROA — When Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Wade Jostes verbally committed to St. Ambrose University in December, he wasn't sure if he would take the field during the last days of his senior year.
On Wednesday, Jostes and his Trojans teammate Johnny Luttrell held a joint signing of their NAIA National Letter of Intent for St. Ambrose as their senior football season is about to become a reality in March.
"Part of me was thinking that the next time I put on a helmet it was going to be in college. To get this chance for one last go-around with my best friends is awesome. We're going to play the best of the best," Jostes said. "It is a good day to get this done and over with. Now the season is coming up and basketball has already started. I can get this off my shoulders and focus on finishing it off how I want with my best friends."
Luttrell, a Trojans defensive lineman, is excited to have a close friend joining him on the Fighting Bee roster.
"It is exciting for me right now to be able to go into this next chapter and get this opportunity," he said. "It definitely takes some nerves away to go with Wade because when you first get there you never know anybody, but at least I know Wade. it's going to be fun to play and compete with him."
Maroa-Forsyth athletic director Phil Applebee introduced Jostes and Luttrell and shared comments about the pair from St. Ambrose head coach Mike Magistrelli.
"We recruited Wade for his well-rounded skill set at the quarterback position. He has a great combination of passing and running ability that make him an ideal dual-threat quarterback," Applebee said. "We are impressed (with Johnny's) athleticism, versatility and toughness. He has all the things you look for on and off the field that you look for in a recruit.
"Players from Maroa-Forsyth come from an elite high school program that is run similar to that of a college program and allows for an easier transition to the college game."
Luttrell said he believes playing in the Maroa system has given him that recruiting advantage.
"It is definitely something special because when I go to (college skills camps) they are doing the same stuff that we already do here," he said. "It is kind of like the norm here and it gives me an upper hand, coming from this program and going into a college. It gives you so much experience and you're able to compete on the next level right away."
Luttrell has filled his downtime while high school sports were on pause as a volunteer firefighter for the Hickory Point Fire Protection District.
"I had always been interested in it but I never got the extra push to go. I talked to a couple buddies who we're on the football team that had graduated and were doing it. I came in, filled out a form, did an interview and I got to do it," he said.
His time serving has changed his perspective on the world around him.
"(In my year doing it), it has taught me so much about the community and it gives me a new perspective on life," he said. "I volunteer here and there when I can. I've learned so much from them and I have so much respect for them."
For Wade's father and Maroa-Forsyth football coach Josh Jostes, St. Ambrose games will be an opportunity for him to finally take in some pre-game rituals.
"I'm excited for Wade and he spent a lot of time watching other people play and I'm looking forward to it as a dad," Josh Jostes said. "Tailgates and all that stuff, I've never been able to do it. There are four or five Bears games that I got to go and just be a fan but even going to (University of Illinois) games, I'm trying to take anything I can (from the experience) to make (the program) better."
The Trojans upcoming six-game schedule has been released and it features five playoff teams from last year, including Class 3A state champions Williamsville in Week 5. Preparation for Week 1's opponent, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, has already begun.
"We traded films (with Bismarck) on Monday. They graduated quite a bit and we graduated some but not as much. I'm very excited to play a quality opponent like this in our opener," he said. "(We loaded the schedule) on purpose. We wanted it to be as close to normal experience as we could and challenge our group. We have a great group of seniors and they have been waiting for this their whole life. We attempted to make this as much like the playoffs as we could and play the stiffest competition we could."
