Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth football's Wade Jostes and Johnny Luttrell sign NAIA National Letter of Intent with St. Ambrose University

"It is exciting for me right now to be able to go into this next chapter and get this opportunity," he said. "It definitely takes some nerves away to go with Wade because when you first get there you never know anybody, but at least I know Wade. it's going to be fun to play and compete with him."

Maroa-Forsyth athletic director Phil Applebee introduced Jostes and Luttrell and shared comments about the pair from St. Ambrose head coach Mike Magistrelli.

"We recruited Wade for his well-rounded skill set at the quarterback position. He has a great combination of passing and running ability that make him an ideal dual-threat quarterback," Applebee said. "We are impressed (with Johnny's) athleticism, versatility and toughness. He has all the things you look for on and off the field that you look for in a recruit.

"Players from Maroa-Forsyth come from an elite high school program that is run similar to that of a college program and allows for an easier transition to the college game."

Luttrell said he believes playing in the Maroa system has given him that recruiting advantage.