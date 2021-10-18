Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth linebacker and leading tackler Aiden Riser is always looking to improve

MAROA — With the clock quickly approaching zero in Friday's battle between Class 2A No. 4 Maroa-Forsyth and No. 8 Athens, the Trojans had a chance to tie the game. They had led 13-0 in the third quarter but the Warriors had scored 21 quick points in the fourth quarter to lead 28-21. Maroa moved the ball to the Athens' 24 but in the wet and windy conditions a fourth-down pass went incomplete.

It was a hard loss to swallow but following the game, there weren't signs of anger or frustration. Instead, the Trojan players took off their helmets and walked a lap around the home stands, shaking hands and giving high-fives to family members and fans, both young and old, who weathered the storm during the game.

"This isn't just a football team, this is a community," Maroa junior linebacker Aiden Riser said. "This is a program that was built, even before our time, and we just respect it so much. The community loves us and we love them, too. We try to give them our best."

Riser, a three-year varsity starter, has been giving it his best for the Trojans since his first days in high school. As a freshman, he developed into the surprise leading tackler on the team with 89 tackles and nine for a loss. That first season, he had five games with 10-plus tackles. In his shortened sophomore season, he led the team again with 39 tackles, eight for a loss.

During the Trojans' 6-2 start to this season, he leads the defense again with 55 tackles, eight for a loss, as well as an interception and two forced fumbles.

But all those statistics don't mean much to Riser, who sees the Trojans' defense as more than one player's accomplishments. It is that change in mentality that he sees as his biggest improvement since freshman year.

"Now I'm not trying to do everything on defense. It is like (Maroa defensive coach Jon Kidd) says, tackles are great but it is an 11-man job to stop the offense," Riser said. "You have to do your job and hopefully whatever's supposed to happen happens."

On a night that featured strong rain initially and windy conditions throughout, the Trojans defense controlled Athens in the first half, keeping them scoreless well into the third quarter. Several fourth-down stops by the Trojans energized them in the first half.

"Those were huge moments, especially with Athens, who is a running-the-ball team. You get those huge fourth-down stops, it is a momentum shifter," Riser said. "We got those in the first half and we couldn't quite get those in the second half. We have got to stay consistent."

Riser doesn't believe the excuse that the first cold weather game influenced the outcome.

"It is the same environment for them and we have the mindset that if they are going to play in it, then we are going to play in it," he said. "I feel like we all ran to the football and we did our job tonight, for the most part. We have to keep going and our energy has to stay high," Riser said. "That is motto on the defense, it is 11 hats to the ball. It is not just one player on defense, it is everyone."

After the lap around the stands, head coach Josh Jostes talked with the team about being totally committed and continually getting better. Senior wide receiver and linebacker Cade Culp (63 yards, 1 TD rushing/80 yards, 1 TD receiving) addressed the team as well.

"Cade's message was that we have to get better. When you lose a game like this, you reevaluate the things we could have done. We know the things we could have done better and we will try to do that," Riser said. "Anyone can put more in. There is always that next step. There is never that moment that you reach the top and you are satisfied. You've got to keep chasing."

The Trojans have already qualified for the playoffs and their Week 9 opponent Riverton (4-4) will be eagerly trying to become playoff eligible next Friday. The Hawks last made the playoffs in 2009 and were 0-3 in the spring and 0-9 in both 2018 and 2019.

"It is a big one and for Riverton — it has been a while since they have been in that conversation," Jostes said. "Their quarterback (senior Zach Hinds) is one of the top in the league and they are going to sling it all over the yard. I think that sets up a little better to our defense than Athens. We know they are going to give us their best."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

