Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth QB Kaiden Maurer's pinpoint accuracy has the offense flying

MAROA — When Maroa-Forsyth sophomore quarterback Kaiden Maurer was named the starter for Week 1's game against Auburn, he was understandably nervous.

Maurer hadn't played quarterback since seventh grade, and as a freshman, he saw some limited action at wide receiver. Maurer had battled for the starting job over summer and preseason practices with another sophomore, Zayn Giles, and as his first varsity snaps were approaching, a text from a former Trojans quarterback helped Maurer deal with the pressure.

"When I found out I was going to be quarterback, Wade Jostes texted me and that motivated me a little bit. He told me as long as I went out and did me, I was going to be fine," Maurer said. "I love that sometimes I'm compared to Wade. He is playing college football (at St. Ambrose University) right now, so he is doing something right."

Maurer's first three varsity games — the Trojans had a Week 2 forfeit victory from Virden North Mac — have been positively Jostes-like. As a first-team All-State selection in Class 2A as a senior, Jostes was 90-for-116 in passing attempts for a 78% completion mark, which was the highest in program history. He threw for 1,141 yards and 18 touchdowns in the shortened spring season. Maurer has been just as impressive, completing 38 of his 47 pass attempts for an 80.6% completion rate. He has added 779 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions.

"(Kaiden) is playing at a really high level and he hasn't had to play in the second half of a game yet. He's done all that in just three halves of football," Maroa head coach Josh Jostes said. "Some teams can't play catch and complete 80% of the balls. It is something that we expect but most of the time it takes a little bit for a quarterback to grow into that and understand about completing passes and moving the chains.

"(At the start of the season), we didn't think the moment would be too big for Kaiden. He's shown since he was a little guy that he would step up and make plays, regardless of the sport."

Along with football, Maurer plays basketball and baseball for the Trojans, his favorite being whatever is in season at the moment. It was that sort of open attitude that had him take on the challenge of winning the starting QB spot with open arms.

"I had no clue about what was up at the start of summer practice. It had been a while since I played quarterback but when I was working with our coaching staff, they really helped me and I knew I was going to be ready," Maurer said. " I knew if I worked hard and with the weapons that we had, we were going to have a great season."

Maurer and senior running back Cade Culp have put in extra work outside of practice, and their mentor/mentee dynamic has helped Maurer learn the offense. Culp has 335 yards rushing and nine touchdowns with an average of 12 yards per carry.

"We just do little stuff each practice and with all the offseason work it all keeps building. Cade and I have been coming to the field before the season, working on stuff," Maurer said. "Cade is great, not even talking about his running, he is a great leader. As a running back, he's going to hit you and then beat you with his speed. I wouldn't want to tackle him. He's always helping me out in practice and games, telling me what to do."

Maurer has spread out his passing targets amongst several receivers with Jacob Blunck (245 yards, four TDs) and Egan Franzen (226 yards, four TDs) getting the most catches.

"When you have wide receivers like that, they are going to turn short passes into long runs and make me look good, so it has been great. My wide receivers helped me out quite a bit," Maurer said. "I'm working on reading the defenses a little better, making reads and making smart decisions."

While the offense has scored 192 points in three games, the Trojan defense has allowed just two touchdowns and a field goal in the same time frame.

"On the defensive side, I feel like we are a little bit ahead of where we thought we were going to be. For us, we have allowed the least amount of points in our conference and we are playing at a really high level," Josh Jostes said.

Junior linebacker Aiden Riser leads the defense with 30 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

"Riser is mean. I wouldn't want to go up against him on defense. He's smart and tells everyone else what to do. He's a great leader," Maurer said. "I like starting the game out on defense and we can get a stop and the momentum is going. That always helps out the offense."

Maroa (4-0) will have its biggest regular season challenge on Friday as they head to Class 3A No. 5 Williamsville (3-1). The Bullets defeated the Trojans 59-28 last spring, giving the team its only loss. Maurer isn't intimidated about facing a tough opponent at their house.

"For a lot of the players on the team, we like playing away. Hearing the fans and the student section that come, that motivates us," Maurer said. "We will be good, as long as we come out and take care of business. Coach always says that if we can do what we do in practice, we should be just fine."

