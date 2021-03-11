Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth will have a dynamic offense on the ground with Bryson Boes and in the air by Wade Jostes

MAROA — When Josh Jostes became head coach of Maroa-Forsyth football in 2000, he was the youngest football coach in Macon County. More than 20 years, eight state championship games and two state titles later, he is the longest-tenured.
Jostes, whose Trojans began practicing last week for the season, which begins March 19, was honored in February by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association as a member of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.
"It makes me feel old, that's how I feel about it. I'm very humbled by it and it also means you've been around awhile," Jostes said. "I've got nine years (of coaching) left and people ask and say 'He'll never be able to step away.' My wife and family have sacrificed a lot to do it my way and when I retire (from teaching) here, I will be able to step down. I like to hunt and fish but I don't do nearly as much as I want to and I hope to not necessarily be in Illinois either."
Jostes and the Trojans are back on the practice field after a long break of more than a year between seasons. For Jostes, that break included guiding his team's training, even through he couldn't do it in person.
"Our kids have been super diligent since last March," Jostes said. "We had some times where they had to go to private gyms. We had times where we had to send home weight equipment and check it out to them. We sent home barbells and dumbbells and our kids were willing to put in that time. I'm so happy for them to get this chance (to play) and I really think they're ready to shine even if it is a shortened season.
Maroa-Forsyth junior running back Bryson Boes sets the all time clean record with 325 on the first official day of football practice. Dude is gonna be drafted every week in Channel1450 Fantasy Football @BrysonBoes @MTFFootball pic.twitter.com/Iu8FQG8wOU— Derek Parris (@DerekParris) August 12, 2019
Perhaps the most diligent of the Trojans was senior running back Bryson Boes, who has dropped more than 30 pounds from his 2019 season playing weight when he ran for 754 yards on 93 carries and 12 touchdowns for the 9-2 Trojans. Boes is now setting Trojans weightlifting records and is happy to get tackled by defenders in practice again.
"Everything feels amazing. To be out here and just the fact that I lost so much weight, I'm so much faster. I can keep up with everyone now and I'm even faster than a lot of kids out here," Boes said. "We have been waiting for this time for a very long time and there's no doubt about it that we have a tough schedule. We can't wait for everyone who's lined up on our schedule and I know they're feeling the same way for us."
The Trojans begin their season on Saturday, March 20 against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which was 9-2 last season. Recent IHSA rule changes will allow more fans in the stands and Jostes is expecting a big event.
"It's kind of why we built it in on Saturday. Our one non-conference game against Bismarck is a team that everyone thought we were going to play last year (in the playoffs)," Jostes said. "Their coaches reached out and we were able to pull it off. I think that is going to be an awesome one on Saturday and now there's going to be able to be more fans in. We're going to move our Williamsville game to Saturday as well."
Boes and his partner in the backfield Cade Culp will anchor the offense, with senior quarterback Wade Jostes passing to a mostly new roster of receivers. Senior Ben Gilbert is the one returning receiving weapon and he had 662 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last season.
"If you saw (Bryson) last year, you wouldn't even recognize him. He looks like a brand new kid and he put so much time in and he is going to have a breakout year for sure," Wade Jostes said. "We graduated our other three receivers so there is a lot of competition right now. We have Jameson Allen, Kile Campbell, Egan Franzen, Ethan Jackson and Aiden Riser who are all new receivers who are all going to make plays this year.
"They're all great players. We want (our offense) to be 50/50 and so we want to be just as good throwing the ball as rushing it. I think we have the guys to do it."
While Wade Jostes has signed and will continue his football career under center for NAIA’s St. Ambrose University, Boes is hoping college coaches will be wowed by his new physique and improved speed and running attack.
"I've been playing side by side with Wade my entire high school career and he's a very explosive player. He's good at leading the offense and I can't wait to get out there and have one more run with him," Boes said. "I have not made any (college) choices yet because I'm obviously different than I was last year. Once I get out here and play, I think I'm definitely going to be able to go somewhere after the season.
"I've definitely proved a lot of people wrong who didn't think I was going to be as good as it was last year. It took hours and hours of hard work and dedication. Now that I'm finally here, I want to show what I can do."
With just six games on the schedule, Jostes is going to give his 20 seniors as much playing as he can.
"We play a great schedule and that's going to be a tough thing. The good side is that we want to be tested," Josh Jostes said. "We have 20 seniors and I wanna play them 48 minutes. If they were only going to get six games, they're going to get that opportunity to stay in and play those games."
maroa football gallery 1 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 2 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 3 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 4 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 5 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 6 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 7 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 8 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 9 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 10 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 11 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 12 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 13 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 14 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 15 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 16 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 17 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 18 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 19 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 20 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 21 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 22 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 23 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 24 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 25 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 26 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 27 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 28 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 29 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 30 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 31 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 32 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 33 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 34 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 35 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 36 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 37 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 38 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 39 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 40 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 41 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 42 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 43 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 44 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 45 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 46 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 47 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 48 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 49 030921.JPG
maroa football gallery 50 030921.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten