Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth will have a dynamic offense on the ground with Bryson Boes and in the air by Wade Jostes

MAROA — When Josh Jostes became head coach of Maroa-Forsyth football in 2000, he was the youngest football coach in Macon County. More than 20 years, eight state championship games and two state titles later, he is the longest-tenured.

Jostes, whose Trojans began practicing last week for the season, which begins March 19, was honored in February by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association as a member of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

"It makes me feel old, that's how I feel about it. I'm very humbled by it and it also means you've been around awhile," Jostes said. "I've got nine years (of coaching) left and people ask and say 'He'll never be able to step away.' My wife and family have sacrificed a lot to do it my way and when I retire (from teaching) here, I will be able to step down. I like to hunt and fish but I don't do nearly as much as I want to and I hope to not necessarily be in Illinois either."

Jostes and the Trojans are back on the practice field after a long break of more than a year between seasons. For Jostes, that break included guiding his team's training, even through he couldn't do it in person.