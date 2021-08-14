Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's Bryson Boes is the Macon County Football Player of the Year

MAROA — At the end of Maroa-Forsyth's 2019 season, Trojans running back Bryson Boes was battling a pair of high ankle sprains. Boes, at 5-10 and 240 pounds, was being slowed by opponents tackling him low, and after the season ended prematurely in the second round to Auburn, 16-14, he felt that a change was in order.

Boes focused inward. He started extensive workouts and training that dropped him below the 200-pound mark on the scale, and he set Maroa weightlifting records on the bench.

But the fall football season Boes was prepping for didn't come until the spring of 2021. Ultimately, Boes and all senior Illinois high school football players never got another playoff appearances.

"(Bryson) finished the last three games of (the 2019) season not healthy and he felt like it might have been avoidable," Maroa-Forsyth head football coach Josh Jostes said. "I've never had a kid that was as dedicated. My biggest fear was that he put in all that work and that he was ready in August, and then we didn't have the season. I thought there was no way he was going to be able to maintain it. At that time, we had no idea when the season would happen."

Boes was able to stick with his exercise and eating regimen in the extended down time from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(After the Auburn loss), it clicked for me and I was disappointed in what I was turning into. People had always told me that I had way more in the tank than I ever thought," Boes said. "After I lost the weight, I kept working harder. We had the workouts at Maroa and I would put in another workout or two by myself in a normal day."

When the six-game football season arrived in March 2021, Boes was ready and set himself apart by becoming the only 1,000-yard runner in the Herald & Review area last season. Boes finished with 1,029 yards on 73 carries and scored 12 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a 5-1 record. Boes earned first-team All-State honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and is the Herald & Review's Macon County Football Player of the Year.

"I thought the season went well and it was a great accomplishment to get 1,000 yards. I couldn't have asked for a better offensive line. They opened up a lot of holes for me. All of my success was through the line and I appreciate all that they did for me," Boes said.

In the Maroa weight room, Boes' name is up there as the strongest athlete to come through the program after squatting 550 pounds. Boes credited Jostes and the other Trojan coaches with pushing him to new heights.

"They have always said I could do more. I had a great senior year and they were always telling me that I was just scratching the surface of what I can do," Jostes said. "They have believed in me and trusted in me. They put a lot on my shoulders and I loved that. It made me feel good about myself."

As his former teammates began fall football practice this past week, Boes is beginning practices at Quincy University, where he will trying to grab some playing time at running back.

"I'm expecting to go out and show what I am capable of doing. (Quincy head football coach Gary Bass) has some great expectations for me and I'm going to hold up my end," Boes said. "I think the work out and weight room program (at Maroa) has helped me out very well and I think it will continue at Quincy. I feel like it has gotten me more than prepared. I feel like I am way ahead of a lot of the freshmen."

Boes moved to Maroa in eighth grade and when he got to know future teammates Wade Jostes and Ben Gilbert, he knew it was going to be a special relationship.

"When I first moved here, it clicked that his was my family and I loved being with them every day," Boes said. "We always had the same mindset throughout the entire team and I think that pushed us harder. It sucks that we didn't get a postseason, but you can only control what you can control. We tried to keep our heads straight and keep our heads positive."

