Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's Josh Jostes is the Macon County Football Coach of the Year

MAROA — Things are looking brand new and shiny at the Maroa-Forsyth football facilities.

The Trojans weight room is sporting a new paint job and new equipment this summer as the team did their summer workouts preparing for the fall season.

"Everything is new. It is pretty unbelievable. Twelve new racks, new paint job, new TV," Maroa-Forsyth head football coach Josh Jostes said. "It was a significant upgrade. When we got all this, we were top notch in 2004 and basically nothing had been done since."

The Trojan's weight leader board has been getting some new additions as practices kicked off this week. The return to a normal-feeling buildup the season is a relief for Jostes.

"Football is a fall sport so I'm 100 percent behind that and enjoy it. Also, there is the possibility of a postseason, if we do our job in getting into that," he said. "These kids just missed so many opportunities (last season) and I think that affects a lot of things for their future and not just wins and loses."

Jostes' Trojans' team was 5-1 last season and reaching that five-win total was a symbolic victory that would have qualified them for the playoffs — if there had been one — for a 17th consecutive season. Maroa's stability, even through a challenging COVID-19-shortened season, made Jostes the Herald & Review's Macon County Football Coach of the Year. This is Jostes's seventh coach of the year award — he also won in 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2018 — since taking over the Trojans' program in 2000.

Jostes wanted to challenge his team, which featured a trio of standout senior offensive weapons in Jostes' son and quarterback Wade Jostes, running back and Macon County Football Player of the Year Bryson Boes and wide receiver and 2A 200-meter dash silver medalist Ben Gilbert. The team's schedule featured tough games throughout, and the team's one loss was to defending Class 3A champions and Sangamo Conference rivals Williamsville.

The Trojans' smaller roster, which was depleted with the loss of defensive standout Aiden Riser and running back Cade Culp for that game, couldn't keep up with the Bullets in the 59-28 loss.

"That group was a lot of fun and we knew what their talents were. I miss them, that's for sure. I really wish, as a dad and a coach, that they would have gotten that chance in the postseason," Josh Jostes said. "The Williamsville team that beat us was probably going to be the back-to-back 3A state champs and we weren't afraid to play anyone in 2A, that was for sure."

This season's Trojans will be smaller up front — averaging about 175 pounds per offensive lineman — and the overall offense won't be as dynamic as it was under Wade Jostes. Finding Wade Jostes' replacement is up in the air, but Josh Jostes is eyeing two sophomores — Kaiden Maurer and Zayn Giles — to challenge each other over the course of fall practices for the starting spot.

"They are battling it out. Kaiden was the starting second baseman on the varsity baseball team and point guard on the basketball team. He is probably our best overall athlete," Jostes said. "Last year was Zane's first football year, he had always a baseball-only kid. He only got three freshman games with quarantine rules last year. We will be fine. Those two boys are great athletes and will be really good."

Whoever wins the position will be handing off to Culp and passing it to Riser at tight end, as well as a strong group of receivers.

"Cade at running back will be huge and I feel really good about our outside receivers Kile Campbell and Egan Franzen. Both can go up and make a play so you don't have to quite as accurate," Jostes said.

