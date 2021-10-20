Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's student athletic trainers help keep the Trojans football team ready to play

MAROA — Matt Munjoy's role as the athletic trainer for Maroa-Forsyth's football team can change in an instant.

He could be on the sidelines watching the Trojans in action and then be called to assist a player who is injured, possibly severely. To assist him, a group of Maroa students help Munjoy during games as part of an athletic trainers program that he has been running since 2008.

At home games, six to seven trained students help Munjoy keep the team hydrated and give him extra eyes on the field for possible problems. With about 50 players on the Trojans roster, small injuries in a physical game can quickly mount up.

"The whole start was to get kids interested in sports medicine. The other reason was that I legitimately needed some help, especially with hydration and keeping eyes on the players for injuries," Munjoy said. "What they really help me with is when a kid comes over that is cramping or maybe has a cut, they can take care of it. It is those things that let me keep my eyes on the field for the heavier stuff."

The program began with just three students that Munjoy asked to join and now boasts 10 students a year — made up of juniors and seniors — with an application process. In the application, Munjoy wants the students to put into words why they want to help out and many express an interest in athletic training and medicine as a career path.

"The first year I literally picked three kids I hoped wanted to help me out and that’s how it started. Two of those three students are now athletic trainers," Munjoy said. "Just the way the program has gone and the support the school has given has been great.

"I was looking at the list of the students and it is amazing what they have gone on to do. Since 2008, I have had 60 total students go through and I think a quarter of them have gone onto a healthcare profession, whether it is athletic training, nursing or physical therapy. We have had some pretty good kids come through."

Just as the football team prepares for the season in the summer, Munjoy has his trainers go through summer training sessions.

"The football team has a 7-on-7 tournament here in July and that’s kind of day one for us. The tournament is a little more laid back and it lets us go over some things. We go over simple stretching, taping and get them going with a base-level knowledge," Munjoy said. "Our rules is that school work comes first, sports that they are playing come first, family events come first. Beyond that, if they can help me out, that is great. The program is as much as they want to get out of it.

Senior Raegan Watts, who plays volleyball, basketball and soccer for the Trojans, first learned about the training program as a young fan in the stands and now is looking to go to college to become a trainer.

"I was in eighth grade when I first saw the girls on the field and I thought 'What is that?' I wanted to be on the field and I loved cheering for football. Being up close, I thought that was really neat. I figured out what it was and I wanted to get into this. I thought it was a good opportunity," Watts said. "Staying involved in sports is my No. 1 reason (to do the program). I would like to get into post-surgery training with athletes. I’ve been in sports my whole life and if I go the athletic trainer route that is more sports. I would hope to work for a college team."

Duties typically begin for the trainers on game day at 5:30 p.m. with taping up players shoe laces, wrists, ankles and fingers. During game time, they shadow Munjoy and follow his directions. Additionally, they keep the team hydrated, which has become more difficult during COVID.

"Before COVID, we would give everyone water. Now in the last season and this season, we have had to go mark all of the waters bottles," senior student trainer Payton Roberts said. "We find each person and give them their specific water bottle because we can’t be just sharing it. That has been kind of a challenge."

Not a big fan of football initially, Roberts has learned a lot about the sport in her two seasons as a student trainer. She said the trainers become emotionally invested with the team.

"Being close with them, it kind of makes us nervous for them. At school hearing them all talk about it gets me nervous, too," Roberts said. "I know that it matters a lot to them and it matters to me because they are close friends and I want to see them succeed."

Senior Ryanne Vangeioson, who plays golf and basketball at Maroa, has been a trainer for two years and has more of an appreciation what players experience during games because of it. The trainers also need to be in the game mentally, otherwise the sidelines can also turn into a dangerous place.

"I feel like I have learned more about how your body has been affected by it. All the cramping and how rough it really is on them. People are yelling all the time and it can get crazy," she said. "I love it when there is a big play and the players are sprinting down the field and we are trying to get out of the way. They are definitely a lot bigger in person with all the pads on.

"I really like the atmosphere that football brings, especially at this school. Being on the sideline and helping out the football team is something really cool that our school does."

