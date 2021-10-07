Watch now: Meridian football leans on senior Lucas Clapp as they make their run at the playoffs

MACON -- Meridian football's Lucas Clapp has heard it nearly his entire life — that Meridian football just isn't that good.

The senior, born in 2003, knows all about the struggles the program has been through and the playoff drought, that dates back to 2008, nearly as long as he has been alive.

But Clapp, along with a talented group of seniors, have the Hawks (4-2) on the verge of getting that all-important fifth win and playoff eligibility.

"It feels amazing because we have heard through our whole high school careers how Meridian hasn't been too good," Clapp said. "We are trying to turn that around with this good group of seniors and I feel like we can finally achieve it this year."

Clapp is the type of player that is out there for every play on a Friday night -- slot receiver on offense, safety on defense as well askicker and punter -- and whatever Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard needs, Clapp can handle.

"Lucas is one of those guys that is basically a coach on the field. He knows everything we are doing and why we are doing it," Sheppard said. "Lucas has a knack of finding a way to get open and he understands the game. That's why I say he's a coach on the field and there is a trust factor for us to say 'You've got it' and he will know what to do."

"Pretty much everywhere he goes, he can be successful. Especially with kickoffs and with punts, we limit him a bit because we do directional kicks and we do zone kicking on kickoffs," Sheppard said. "He could put it into the end zone every time if he wanted to. As far as his leg and his ability, he's one of the top ones. It's great to have an athlete that can kick and we have had soccer players who have come over in the past. We haven't in the past few years because we have had Lucas."

Meridian beat Shelbyville (4-2) last Friday, 35-28, that saw a wild first half tied up at 28-28 at halftime. The Hawks got a quick touchdown in the third quarter and then kept the Rams scoreless the rest of the way.

"I feel like the whole team had a big game and we played as a team when we needed to. We shut them down when we needed to," Clapp said. "We knew (Shelbyville) had a good passing game. We got out of zone and used our abilities as being athletes and manned them up. Tt worked well for us."

On offense, Clapp is one of several talented receivers, including seniors Grant Meisenhelter and Riley Day and juniors Roy Ralston and Brett Brown. Hurelbrink has the freedom to go to any receivers and the group is unselfish in calling for the ball.

"Lucas understands that there is stuff that doesn't always go his way. He and the other guys know that when you have so many playmakers on the field, you just don't know where the ball is going to end up," Sheppard said. "We don't isolate anyone of them and we give Drew the freedom to read the defense and do what he feels is best."

Meridian travels the five miles south to Moweaqua on Friday to face Central A&M (4-2), who like the Hawks are trying to pick up a fifth win of the season and playoff eligibility. The Raiders bounced back from a loss to Tuscola in Week 5 to clamp down on Warrensburg-Latham's offense in a 29-6 win last Friday.

"We have been a little banged up and our main concern has been internally and making sure our players are taking care of themselves. We have been trying to go week-by-week and preparing for that week's opponent," Sheppard said. "We aren't talking too much about picking up (victory number five), we are just trying to get into the next game. Our goal is to win the next three and finish the way we know we can."

The rivalry between the Raiders and Hawks isn't quite as bitter as diehard fans might expect.

"We usually like playing them because we are so close. We are usually really good friends with those guys because we live so close," Clapp said. "There really isn't any bad blood there but it would be pretty great to get our fifth win against them."

