Watch now: Monticello plays with perspective on military, first responders appreciation night

MONTICELLO — The "what ifs" are still floating through the mind of Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle.

What if the IHSA hadn't pushed the 2020 football season back to spring 2021? What if the seniors on that undefeated Sages spring team received a proper playoff sendoff, instead of just an abbreviated six-game regular season? What if the coronavirus pandemic never changed the trajectory of so many prep careers?

These are all questions that Sprinkle, now a senior himself, has pondered since the IHSA resumed its normal schedule and started football back up this fall.

However, in Monticello's second game of the season, it was another, more sobering, question that weighed on his mind, too: What if he didn't even have the privilege of playing football?

Friday served as a military members and first responders appreciation night at Monticello, as the Associated Press Class 3A No. 3 Sages hosted Illinois Valley Central and rolled to a 29-6 Illini Prairie Conference victory.

Monticello players wore camouflage jerseys, "compliments of the United States Army National Guard," according to assistant principal and athletic direction Dan Sheehan, while their coaches sported camouflage T-shirts.

"My cousin, Josh Sprinkle, he's in the Air Force. He's been overseas, he's been in Florida, and I haven't seen him in over a year," Joey Sprinkle said. "I got to run the (Air Force) flag to him and hand it off to him (Friday) and that was just a huge honor, really just made me want to go out and play some football in his name."

After a stagnant start in which neither team found much of an offensive rhythm, Sprinkle finally got the Sages (2-0, 2-0 IPC) on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass to backup quarterback Drew Sheppard with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was the first of four touchdown passes for Sprinkle, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 267 yards. He also added 15 carries for a team-high 66 rushing yards.

"At first their (linebackers), they were blitzing and our run game really wasn't taking off like it did in the (season-opening win at St. Joseph-Ogden)," Sprinkle said. "But our passing game really improved, we started to know our routes and stuff and we just ended up beating them deep."

IVC (0-2, 0-2) couldn't keep the ball out of the hands of Monticello's Peyton Scott, who had an interception to set up a Sprinkle TD pass and also hauled in a 62-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

Because of COVID-19, Friday's contest marked the first time in over a year the team played in front of a true home crowd. Scott said he didn't want to let anyone down, especially considering that many military members and first-responders, who normally can't make it, were in attendance.

"I do have some family members in the service as well, some that have served, so it means a lot to me for us to do this," Scott said. "I was really excited when I found out we were gonna wear these jerseys and do all this for the men and women that protect our country. It was an amazing feeling."

Triston Foran finished the night with game highs of eight catches and 129 receiving yards.

Sages coach Cully Welter said his team still has plenty to work on, as evidenced by several penalties Friday night. But overall, he was pleased with the effort and perspective his players competed with.

Prior to the game, a moment of silence was held to honor the 13 US Service members — 11 Marines, one solider and one sailor — who were killed during a suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26. According to the AP, more than 160 Afghans were also killed.

"The world is crazy right now," Welter said. "We just gotta be thankful for the people that protect us, and (playing for our military members and first responders) is what we intended to do. I wish we would've played a little better for them, but that was the end goal."

