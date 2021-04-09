Watch now: Mount Zion football scores 65 first-half points against Lincoln in victory

It was Bryson Bartels on the next Mount Zion drive for a 58-yard run to go up 28-0. An errant snap on a Lincoln punt led the Railers' kicker to be tackled in their own end zone, giving the Braves a safety and a 30-0 lead.

Mount Zion running back Zac Girard scored from 25 yards out following the Lincoln free kick. It was then Summers to Keyhea from 55 yards for a score and then the duo did it again from 60 yards out to put the score at 51-0.

Bryce Nichols, in for Summers in the second quarter, scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 58-0.

The Railers found some offensive momentum late in the second quarter and drove to the Mount Zion 1-yard line before Braves linebacker Gavin McInereny intercepted a Pollice pass and returned it 99 yards for Mount Zion's final score of the game.

In the fourth quarter, Pollice connected with Sean Raffa for a 54 yards touchdown reception that put Lincoln on the board 65-6.