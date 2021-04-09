Watch now: Mount Zion football scores 65 first-half points against Lincoln in victory

MOUNT ZION — After having its Week 3 game with Taylorville cancelled last week, the Mount Zion football team made up for lost time with 65 first half points against Apollo Conference rival Lincoln on Friday at home.
The Braves did it running, passing and on defense, with two pick-6 touchdowns in the 65-6 victory.
"We lost our game last week and our kids were pretty upset about that. We learned a lesson that you can't take anything for granted and this was one opportunity where we knew we would get a game," Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton said. "They wanted to come out and play with some passion and some energy and they played well."
Braves quarterback Ashton Summers kicked off the scoring on a one-yard touchdown pass to Christian Keyhea to make it 7-0.
On the Railers' first possession, Braves linebacker Matthias Adams intercepted a Elijah Pollice pass and returned it for a touchdown from 25 yards out. On the next drive, Adams, this time at running back, broke a big 67-yard run to put the Braves up 21-0.
It was Bryson Bartels on the next Mount Zion drive for a 58-yard run to go up 28-0. An errant snap on a Lincoln punt led the Railers' kicker to be tackled in their own end zone, giving the Braves a safety and a 30-0 lead.
Mount Zion running back Zac Girard scored from 25 yards out following the Lincoln free kick. It was then Summers to Keyhea from 55 yards for a score and then the duo did it again from 60 yards out to put the score at 51-0.
Bryce Nichols, in for Summers in the second quarter, scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 58-0.
The Railers found some offensive momentum late in the second quarter and drove to the Mount Zion 1-yard line before Braves linebacker Gavin McInereny intercepted a Pollice pass and returned it 99 yards for Mount Zion's final score of the game.
In the fourth quarter, Pollice connected with Sean Raffa for a 54 yards touchdown reception that put Lincoln on the board 65-6.
"We did not play well defensively against Mahomet (a 44-34 win in Week 2) and our kids kind of took that personally and they wanted to right that wrong," Etherton said. "They did a good job and it was a good performance. I'm proud of the way the guys came out and played and that first quarter. It was about as well as you could do. We have been challenging our kids all week to do that. It was good to see."
The Braves (3-0) head to Effingham (3-0) next Friday. The Flaming Hearts had their Week 4 game against Taylorville cancelled.
PHOTOS: Lincoln at Mount Zion football
Matthias Adams
Bryson Bartels
Ashton Summers
Zac Girard
