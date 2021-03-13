Watch now: Mount Zion football will lead from the air as they find their legs at running back

The Braves' running game will be led by juniors Zacary Girard and Matthias Adams, who combined ran the ball nine times for 44 yards last season.

"We have new running backs who are pretty solid and I'm happy to see them play. We are a little young but I feel like we are still going to be pretty good," Keyhea said. "Zac has improved on hitting his holes this year and he's gotten faster for sure. Matthias has always been a pretty good running back since (junior football league)."

Keyhea's big play ability has attracted Division I interest but the pandemic has limited the access that college coaches typically have to high school players.

"(Recruiting) has been has been going pretty good. They usually all tell me the same thing, that they are waiting to see my junior year," Keyhea said. "I kind of feel pressure about that. At the same time, I don't because I'm just gonna go and do my thing. I'm just excited to play."

Keyhea is counting the days since he last took the field — 496 days at kickoff next Friday — and will have mixed emotions when kickoff comes against the Green Wave.