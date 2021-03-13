Watch now: Mount Zion football will lead from the air as they find their legs at running back

MOUNT ZION — There's little doubt that Mount Zion football's air attack will be elite this season. The question is: Will the running game even need to touch the football?
Senior quarterback Ashton Summers led the team to an undefeated regular season last year and will be throwing to a trio of of talented and experienced receivers that shared the ball evenly last season.
Junior Christian Keyhea is the big play weapon for the Braves. He had 734 yards receiving on 30 receptions — a 24.5 yard per catch average — and 10 touchdowns. Senior Drew London had 32 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns and senior Bryson Bartels had 37 catches for 345 yards and touchdown.
"Drew and Christian are looking great and Bryson started last year and they're all back. It is great having a veteran group and having a quarterback that is back and has been with them for years. Their timing has been really good." Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said.
The passing game will do some of the heavy lifting next Friday against Mattoon in the spring season opener as the Braves develop a new running strategy after the graduation of Sage Davis (1,465 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns last season), who will be running for Minnesota State University-Mankato this spring.
"If we didn't have a quarterback that have started so many games, I would probably be a little more nervous than I am. Having Ashton has made a big difference and I feel like we're on track and we're ready to roll," Etherton said.
During the COVID downtime, Keyhea and the passing group would get together and continue to work on their routes.
"We threw a lot when it all started and we stayed with our chemistry stuff and timing our routes. When we couldn't come out here (to the football field), we were working out constantly and being active," Keyhea said. "In a game, I think if one of us touches the ball, there's going to be a big play out of it. It's going to be pretty fun to see how it works out. For this year, it is all about the yards after the catch."
The Braves' running game will be led by juniors Zacary Girard and Matthias Adams, who combined ran the ball nine times for 44 yards last season.
"We have new running backs who are pretty solid and I'm happy to see them play. We are a little young but I feel like we are still going to be pretty good," Keyhea said. "Zac has improved on hitting his holes this year and he's gotten faster for sure. Matthias has always been a pretty good running back since (junior football league)."
Keyhea's big play ability has attracted Division I interest but the pandemic has limited the access that college coaches typically have to high school players.
"(Recruiting) has been has been going pretty good. They usually all tell me the same thing, that they are waiting to see my junior year," Keyhea said. "I kind of feel pressure about that. At the same time, I don't because I'm just gonna go and do my thing. I'm just excited to play."
Keyhea is counting the days since he last took the field — 496 days at kickoff next Friday — and will have mixed emotions when kickoff comes against the Green Wave.
"It doesn't really seem real. I am super excited since it has been a very long time since we played our last game. I think I'm going to be nervous because I usually am, especially since we haven't played for forever," Keyhea said. "After that first snap and that first hit, I think I will be good. I think it will be the same for all these guys after the first snap. We're all going to think, 'Oh yeah we've done this before.' I will try to take some deep breaths and keep doing what I'm doing."
With such a long gap between seasons, building on the previous year could be a challenge, but Etherton has seen his team continue to grow.
"When we were allowed to do fall practices and our contact days, we didn't miss a beat. Part of that is having a three-year starting quarterback and having three receivers who played last year," Etherton said. "We have kept going and building on what we had last year. We have added a bunch, tweaked some things and put more and more in (our offense). The kids have been great handling it. We are lucky and had such a great year last year and we want to keep the momentum going."
