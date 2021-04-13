Watch now: Mount Zion football's Chad Deaton is the heart of the undefeated Braves team

MOUNT ZION -- As the spectators found their seats at the Mount Zion High School football field last Friday and the band has warmed up the crowd, the Braves football team entered the corner of the field, waiting for their big entrance. There you found senior lineman Chad Deaton, large American flag in hand.
When it was time, the team charged the middle of the field as the crowd cheered and Deaton holding the flag sky high. It's a job Deaton doesn't take lightly.
"I usually carry the flag around each game. It means a lot to me because I am going into the Air Force after high school and college. It means so much to me," Deaton said.
I’m proud to announce that I will continue my career at Monmouth College🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ I would like to thank all of those supported me, pushed me, and everyone who crafted me into the person I am today!🔴⚪️🔴⚪️#RollScots @RollScotsFB @CoachFreitag @mrjr96 @mtz_football pic.twitter.com/eKIy1GOtd2— Chad Everett Deaton Jr. (@Chad_Deaton_) March 3, 2021
Deaton, a standout on the offensive and defensive line for the Braves, has committed to play for Monmouth College next year and will take part in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program and join the Air Force after graduating.
"My father was in the military and my mother did ROTC in Texas and it has always been a passion in my family, so I wanted to do it too," Deaton said. "I want to go into being a judge advocate general (JAG) officer or military police. There are multiple jobs I could do and I haven't really decided yet. Something in criminal justice. I think it is really going to help me, not only in my military career, but all aspects of my life."
With the American flag in its place, Deaton turned to football on Friday night and helped the Braves score 65 first half points against Lincoln and improve to 3-0. Mount Zion lost its Week 3 game against Taylorville due to COVID protocols and that disappointment focused the group even more for Week 4.
"Tonight was unbelievable. We really couldn't do much about last week's game and so we had to move forward. We came out here and played our heart and souls out," Deaton said following Friday's game. "Our coach always says that nothing is guaranteed and we came out here and played the game that was guaranteed for us."
If Deaton isn't in the game making opposing quarterbacks' life more difficult, he is easy to spot and hear on the sidelines cheering on his team with a bright red bandana keeping the sweat out of his eyes.
"Even when you aren't out there playing in the game, everyone has to voice their opinion and help your teammates out," Deaton said. "Even if you aren't playing or starting, you are doing your best to help the team."
Deaton was chosen as a team captain this season and for head coach Patrick Etherton, he's an ideal player.
"He does a great job and he's a leader for us. He was voted a captain by our kids and he plays hard every play," Etherton said. "He doesn't take one off and he practices hard. He's the kind of kid that you want on your team and we are very happy to have him."
After the victory, Deaton and the 12 senior Braves players gathered for photos on senior night. The relationship between the group is like a family.
"We've been together since junior high and we are a family. There's really nothing more to say," Deaton said. "It is family for life and there is nothing going to change. We are loyal and we will always be together and connected."
Deaton will be joined on the Monmouth football team by Braves quarterback Ashton Summers, who will also play for the Fighting Scots next season.
"It is a great feeling there and they make everything a bond there. It is a great community there and I feel like they are there for each other all the time," Deaton said. "Ashton is going there and we are trying to get (receiver Bryson Bartels) to go there too. Monmouth is becoming the new Mount Zion and we are trying to get as many people there as we can."
With the Braves comfortably ahead on Friday, younger players got some major playing time and Deaton is excited about the teams that will take the field after he has graduated.
"I think Mount Zion has a great future and we have great coaches that are going to utilize our players the best they can," Deaton said. "Next year, Mount Zion is still going to have (receiver) Christian Keyhea, (linebacker) Adam Lutz, (running back) Zac Girard and (running back) Matthias Adams. Those are some key players on offense and defense right now."
The Braves head to Effingham, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, on Friday for their Week 5 matchup and finish the season against the Grey Ghosts of Illinois Valley Central.
"This season was all about spending the most time I could with my brothers and my family," Deaton said. "I want us to finish out strong and play hard. I think every team is going to play up and every team is going to be rough. This is the time where it is grind time and everyone has to play their best."
PHOTOS: Lincoln at Mount Zion football
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 1 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 2 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 3 040921.JPG
Matthias Adams
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 5 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 6 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 7 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 8 040921.JPG
Bryson Bartels
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 10 040921.JPG
Ashton Summers
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 12 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 13 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 14 040921.JPG
Chad Deaton 1
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 16 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 17 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 18 040921.JPG
Chad Deaton 2
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 20 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 21 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 22 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 23 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 24 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 25 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 26 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 27 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 28 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 29 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 30 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 31 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 32 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 33 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 34 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 35 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 36 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 37 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 38 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 39 040921.JPG
Chad Deaton 3
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 41 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 42 040921.JPG
Zac Girard
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 44 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 45 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 46 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 47 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 48 040921.JPG
MTZ Lincoln football gallery 49 040921.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten