Watch now: Mount Zion football's Chad Deaton is the heart of the undefeated Braves team

"He does a great job and he's a leader for us. He was voted a captain by our kids and he plays hard every play," Etherton said. "He doesn't take one off and he practices hard. He's the kind of kid that you want on your team and we are very happy to have him."

After the victory, Deaton and the 12 senior Braves players gathered for photos on senior night. The relationship between the group is like a family.

"We've been together since junior high and we are a family. There's really nothing more to say," Deaton said. "It is family for life and there is nothing going to change. We are loyal and we will always be together and connected."

Deaton will be joined on the Monmouth football team by Braves quarterback Ashton Summers, who will also play for the Fighting Scots next season.