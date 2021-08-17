Watch now: Mount Zion football's Matthias Adams looks to establish the run this season

MOUNT ZION — Establish the run.

That's the goal for Mount Zion senior running back Matthias Adams when the Braves kick off their fall season next Friday night against Bartonville Limestone at home.

During the spring season, Adams led the Braves in rushing with 363 yards and three touchdowns. He split time with junior Zac Girard. but overall, the running game took a back seat to the passing game as senior Ashton Summers was statistically the best quarterback in the area with 1,310 yards passing and 18 touchdowns in just five games.

Summers is now suiting up for Monmouth College and so the competition for a new field general has begun at practice now, making the running game all the more important this season.

"My role will be bigger this year especially with a younger quarterback. They are looking good but they are still learning. The goal for our offensive line and my role as a running back is to establish a much better running game throughout the season," Adams said. "I think my team looks up to me for leadership and I think my role is — just like the other 10 guys on the field with me — to do my job and handle my business. I think that is how we will be successful."

Two sophomores are vying for the starting QB job in Tyson Evans and Makobi Adams, Matthias' younger brother. Matthias obviously has a pick in who he wants to receive handoffs from this season.

"Not many people get the experience of playing with your brother and I think it will be exciting," Matthias Adams said. "Makobi is looking good and learning a lot. He's getting more comfortable and having a lot of fun with us, too. I like to be out there in the back field playing with him."

Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton will tailor the offense around who wins the competition.

"Tyson and Makobi played in our freshman spring season. They are battling it out and we are going to see how it goes this week and then we have our Red and White scrimmage on Friday. We will be able to determine our starter at that point," Etherton said. "They are both good athletes so they could both play other positions. It will be determinant of which one fits best.

"We've kind of altered what we do because they aren't Ashton. He had a great set of skills and we put him in a position to be successful. I think we are going to do that with these guys. They are a little younger, so it is going to take a little while."

One positive for the new quarterback and Matthias Adams is the offensive line is the most experienced area on the team.

"The group that we have on the o-line is probably our most veteran group. Ryne Buttz, Josh England, Justin Moreau and Myelin Mosley, all those guys started every game in the spring," Etherton said. "We've got some solid kids up there and we have older kids up there. We are going to rely on those kids. When you have a young quarterback, you want that veteran line who have been through it and they are seasoned."

The new quarterback will also have one of the best receiver in the state to throw to in senior Christian Keyhea, who is the second fast runner in Class 2A in the 100 meter dash. In five games, Keyhea had 700 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns and is sporting Division I offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois University.

"We are lucky to have Christian back after having a really good spring season. We expect great things out of him and he's done a great job all summer," Etherton said. "He went to a bunch of camps and ran well. He's gotten some Division I offers and he has done what he needs to do. He's continuing off his success and he's doing stuff at practice that I don't think we have had anyone do and maybe will never have anyone do again."

Adams has been impressed with Keyhea's continued improvement.

"(Christian) is fast as always. He's agile and hard to tackle. Hard to catch up to," Adams said. "He has great hands. We are always playing on the same side of the ball and I'm happy about that. I'm glad he is on my team."

Adams, who also plays linebacker on defense, worked on his agility over the summer and getting in the right mental space to become the best runner he can be.

"This summer, I was doing ladders and cone drills and working on my lateral movement. Now that we are at practice, it is more making reads and applying it. I think it is more the mental side. When I make the right cuts, I think I can be successful," he said. "I think our team is still looking good. I'm especially excited for our defense. After that (34-21 loss in Week 5 to) Effingham (last season), I think that was a wakeup call that we need to pick it up again and not let teams run over us."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.