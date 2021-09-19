Watch now: Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea was 'shot out of a cannon' in 4 TD performance against Taylorville

MOUNT ZION — From Mount Zion football's very first play Friday against Taylorville, it was Christian Keyhea's night.

The Braves had sophomore Tyson Evans making his first varsity start at quarterback, taking over for Makobi Adams, who was out. To take some of that pressure off his young quarterback, Mount Zion football coach Patrick Etherton had Keyhea, his standout wide receiver and silver medalist in the 100-meter dash last June's 2A state track meet, line up next to the Evans in the shotgun formation.

On that first play, the snap went directly to Keyhea and he swept right on his way to a 63-yard touchdown run to put the Braves up 7-0 just 18 seconds into the game. Mount Zion went on to win 55-14, improving to 3-1.

"It felt good. I kind of wanted to do a lot tonight after we had a tough loss last week (35-27 to Mahomet-Seymour). Coming back to win this game by 40-plus against our rival was a big deal," Keyhea said.

The direct snaps continued as the senior had his biggest rushing game in his career with 10 carries and 169 yards and two scores. Keyhea added six catches from Evans for 126 yards and two more touchdowns.

"Tyson did great. He told me that he was nervous at first but I told him that I am nervous every game, so that was a good sign that he was nervous," Keyhea said. "I'm proud of how hard he has worked and I wouldn't be surprised if we throw a little more next week."

Evans finished the night 10-for-12 for 189 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

"I thought Tyson did well for starting his first varsity game. He executed well with what we wanted to do. We moved the ball around and got it to the right guys," Etherton said. "It was good to see and it is nice to have a couple sophomores (Evans and Adams) who can make some plays."

Keyhea's 295 all-purpose yards was the type of performance Etherton hoped to see Friday to get the season back on track.

“It was our goal to get Christian the ball and get him more involved. Last week was tough because (Mahomet) double-teamed him and we had to get creative,” Etherton said. “This week we thought Taylorville probably wouldn't double-team him and we could use him in the backfield. That gave him an opportunity to run around and sometimes it looked like he was shot out of a cannon.”

Along with Keyhea's two receiving touchdowns, freshman Brayden Trimble caught two scores to finish with four catches for 63 yards.

"He's very talented and we've seen that from the beginning. As a freshman, he didn't have a JFL season because of COVID last year,” Etherton said. “We thought we could get him into some opportunities and we wanted to give him the football. I'm glad he's got three more years to see what he can do.”

On defense, Keyhea added an interception of Taylorville QB Kamren Heimsness in the second half.

“I don't get targeted a lot but when I saw their quarterback rollout, I knew what was coming. I was pretty excited after that,” Keyhea said.

Mount Zion took a 28-0 lead but the Tornadoes scored two quick touchdowns as time wound down in the first half, making it 28-14. The Braves drove down and scored another touchdown with time expiring for the half as Evans connected with Trimble for their second score.

“That was huge. I think we played 45 minutes of very good football and three minutes of not-very-good football,” Etherton said. “Our kids knew that we wanted to go down and answer (the scores) before halftime and Christian made some nice plays. It was a really nice play from Tyson to Braden."

Keyhea's college recruiting continues to be hot and has included a visit to the University of Illinois in August.

“It was good, it was a really good game and I have a visit to Eastern Illinois on Saturday,” Keyhea said. “The recruiting process has been good. It seems like I've been having new coaches text me every day so I'm waiting until after the season to see what happens.”

