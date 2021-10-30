 Skip to main content
Watch now: Mount Zion's offense stifled by Paris in Round 1 playoff loss

MOUNT ZION -- Mount Zion football struggled to get their offense moving on Saturday in their Round 1 playoff matchup with Paris at home  and when they did, it was too late to mount a comeback. The Tigers were able to get the big play when they needed to and won 17-6 to advance to Round 2. 

Paris' quarterback Brady Crippes put the Tigers on the board 7-0 with a two-yard touchdown run with 3:42 left in the first quarter. 

Neither team scored in the second quarter and in the third, Paris connected on a trick play that utilized their multiple quarterback system to take the lead 14-0. After taking the snap, Crippes tossed the ball to quarterback Ethan Dick behind the line of scrimmage who then threw a 21-yard pass to receiver Tre Lee in the end zone. 

Patrick Etherton

Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton (middle) talks with quarterback Makobi Adams (3) during Saturday's game against Paris. 

"Their kids were able to make some plays and we gave up a couple trick plays that really led to their points," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "We struggled moving the football and we struggled physically up front. I thought we made some mistakes that we haven't done in a while."

Paris added a 21-yard field goal with 5:22 left in the game to take a 17-0 lead. Braves quarterback Tyson Evans responded with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hamrick with 2:39 remaining the game, making it 17-6. The ensuing on-side kick attempt was unsuccessful and the Tigers were able to kill the clock and claim victory. 

Adam Lutz

Mount Zion running back Adam Lutz (28) runs with the ball against Paris on Saturday. 

"We were able to get the score at the end and the chance on an onside kick. That is the playoffs," Etherton said. "We've got some young kids playing in key spots and we understand what it takes in the playoffs at this caliber when it is win or go home."

Christian Keyhea

Mount Zion receiver Christian Keyhea (6) tries to get open against Paris defender Braydon Atkinson (18). 

The Braves were missing senior running back Matthias Adams who did not suit up Saturday and stand out wide receiver Christian Keyhea was limited with an ankle brace.  

"The last couple of weeks, we have had some injuries when we have had to move some guys around. That has changed what we have done offensively and defensively," Etherton said. "Our rhythm probably wasn't where it has been. We got Christian back but he wasn't 100% and it is difficult for a senior to be at that point. We tried some things with him but it was difficult." 

Mount Zion football

Mount Zion football players raise their helmets following Saturday's loss to Paris in Round 1 of the playoffs. 

The Braves' season ends at 6-4, 4-2 Apollo while the Tigers advance to Round 2 to face Class 4A No. 1 seed Rochester (9-1), who defeated Cahokia 48-0 on Saturday. 

"Our seniors have been through a lot with COVID and missing the playoffs and then the loss tonight. It is tough for those guys," Etherton said. "We have got a great group and we have kids that have done everything we have asked for four years. We wish them the best."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

