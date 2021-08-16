Watch now: New coach Conner Haltom has a long history with Argenta-Oreana football

ARGENTA — The love of Argenta-Oreana football is obvious when talking with the Bombers' new head football coach Conner Haltom.

Haltom took over for Michael DeMeio, who left the program after one season. Haltom lives and breaths Bombers football, and taking a look at his resume, he might just bleed blue and orange, too.

Haltom, an Argenta graduate from 2014, was an offensive lineman and defensive end for a Bombers team that made consecutive playoff appearances and went 8-3 in 2013. But after graduating, Haltom couldn't let go of the draw of the football field and stayed involved.

"I graduated and then that fall I started helping out the program. I literally graduated and I asked (former head coach Chad Eisenmenger) if he cared if I hung out at football practice and it has turned into a head coaching job," Haltom said. "I started working with the freshmen in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, I got some more responsibility and in 2017, I was the JV head coach. Same for 2018 and in 2019 and this past spring I was the defensive coordinator."

Although Haltom is the third Bombers head coach in as many seasons, he also brings a stability to the team as someone very familiar with the roster and program history. Former coach Steve Kirk coached the Bombers to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2017-2019, including a 12-1 season in 2018. He stepped down in 2019 and is a defensive coach at Monticello. DeMaio coached the Bombers' spring 2021 season.

Kirk was an assistant coach when Haltom was suiting up for the Bombers and has been a strong influence on him.

"Steve was a big mentor for me. I learned so much more than just coaching from him. I have known him since 2011, when I was a sophomore," Haltom said. "It was how to go about doing things in the right way and how to respect people. Getting the most out of kids every single day. I've learned so much about the Xs and Os from him as a coach, how he thinks and when to do certain things. Without him and Chad Eisenmenger before him, I don't think I would be prepared to be in this spot."

As fall practice kicked off last Monday, Haltom knew it was going to be a learning experience for players and coaches alike.

"I told my defensive coordinator Devin McBride — he played at Argenta and graduated with me — that this first week, we are going to be learning more than the kids," Haltom said. "Learning what works and what doesn't work. How to channel energy through different kids. So far, it has been a big learning week for us as a coaching staff and the kids have caught on well with what we are trying to implement."

Haltom is slotting players into the offensive line, which graduated the entire group last season. Sophomores Conner Ulbricht and Michael Spurling will be platooning at running back.

"My concern before starting the year was the offensive line. The younger guys have stepped up and we have some younger guys who haven't played before that we have out," Haltom said. "They have impressed me so far this week in handling the load of the first week of practice."

One certainty for Haltom is that junior quarterback Brylan McHood will return under center for the Bombers.

"Brylan is back and last year, as a starter, it was a big growing year for him. He will be one of our leaders this year. It is nice to have your QB set and knowing who I could start working with when I took the job. I'm giving him my ideas and see how he feels about things and we are building that relationship." Haltom said. "He has really slimmed down a good 15 pounds, so he's a little bit quicker as a runner. He didn't run much in the spring, but I want to use the speed that he has gained.

"His arm is impeccable for a junior. He can really sling it and he's learning when to use his arm and when to control it. His arm strength is immaculate."

McHood feels the transfer at coach has been seamless.

"I've known Coach Haltom for a long time and he's a good guy and a great leader. I feel like he can rally the troops here and we could do good things this year," McHood said. "Even though he's just a few years older than us, we do a good job of respecting him as our head coach."

McHood has been been focused on his speed, hence the weight loss, during summer practices that were mainly self-directed because Haltom's hiring hadn't been finalized.

"I think I'm just maturing and losing a bit of baby fat. I wanted to get a little bit faster. I feel like it has worked," he said. "I want to get better at everything. Coach has put a lot of trust in me and I appreciate the challenge. I think this year is going to be fun."

Argenta opens its schedule in Week 1 against Warrensburg-Latham, a return to a past Okaw Valley Conference rivalry.

"There is no better feeling than walking out of the locker room and coming out here for Friday night lights," McHood said. "With all the fans and knowing that you are going to put on a show for your city."

