Watch now: No. 2 St. Teresa scores 35 unanswered points in commanding win over Tuscola

The Bulldogs would go on to score 35 unanswered points as the defense held Tuscola to shorter runs and no explosive plays. Warriors running back Grant Hardwick ran for 96 yards on 19 carries and Armstrong had 99 yards on 33 carries.

“I thought their quarterback and running back combination was pretty good," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "Overall, after the first drive they had I thought, for the most part, I saw some good things."

Miller intercepted an Armstrong pass on fourth down with 3:49 left before halftime and ran it back 69 yards for the touchdown. In the third quarter, Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown reception to Tre Spence to put the Bulldogs up 28-7.

“Chord almost had one earlier and Zahki Hayes almost had one on the other side. That was a good disguise on the defense and a good pick-6. That got us headed in the right direction,” Ramsey said.

Bulldogs running back Zeke Lewis scored from two yards out with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter and then burst through the line to run for a 71-yard score. Cook finished with a team-high 104 yards rushing and Lewis had 73 yards.