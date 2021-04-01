Watch now: No. 2 St. Teresa scores 35 unanswered points in commanding win over Tuscola

DECATUR -- St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller threw for a touchdown, rushed for another and ran in a pick-6 against Tuscola on Thursday as the Bulldogs won 41-10.
Early in the game, the Warriors offense tested the Bulldogs. Quarterback Peyton Armstrong connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Pierce to go up 7-0 with 6:33 left in the first quarter. Those were the first points the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bulldogs defense had given up this season, following shutouts to Clinton and Sullivan/Okaw Valley.
Although the Warriors slowed St. Teresa running back Denim Cook’s yard production in the first half, they couldn’t keep him out of the end zone. Cook ran in a 26-yard score with 2:16 left in the first quarter to tie up the game 7-7. Miller then scored his first touchdown of the game on a 24-yard run to put St. Teresa up 14-7.
The Bulldogs would go on to score 35 unanswered points as the defense held Tuscola to shorter runs and no explosive plays. Warriors running back Grant Hardwick ran for 96 yards on 19 carries and Armstrong had 99 yards on 33 carries.
“I thought their quarterback and running back combination was pretty good," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "Overall, after the first drive they had I thought, for the most part, I saw some good things."
Miller intercepted an Armstrong pass on fourth down with 3:49 left before halftime and ran it back 69 yards for the touchdown. In the third quarter, Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown reception to Tre Spence to put the Bulldogs up 28-7.
“Chord almost had one earlier and Zahki Hayes almost had one on the other side. That was a good disguise on the defense and a good pick-6. That got us headed in the right direction,” Ramsey said.
Bulldogs running back Zeke Lewis scored from two yards out with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter and then burst through the line to run for a 71-yard score. Cook finished with a team-high 104 yards rushing and Lewis had 73 yards.
“Denim is of course our feature back but Zeke has worked so hard in the weight room and it is really good to see him have a great game. On a lot of teams, Zeke would be the feature back. We typically run some sets with two backs but we really didn’t get into it tonight,” Ramsey said.
Tuscola added a 31-yard field goal by Aiden Beachy in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (3-0) face Shelbyville at home in Week 4 and Tuscola (1-2) will host Warrensburg-Latham.
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1199 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1200 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1201 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1202 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1203 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1204 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1205 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1206 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1207 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1208 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1209 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1210 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1211 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1212 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1213 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1214 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1215 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1216 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1217 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1218 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1219 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1220 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1221 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1222 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1223 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1224 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1225 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1226 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1227 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1228 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1229 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1230 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1231 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1232 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1233 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1234 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1235 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1236 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1237 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1238 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1239 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1240 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1241 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1242 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1243 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1244 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1245 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1246 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1247 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1248 033121.JPG
St Teresa Tuscola photogallery 1249 033121.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten