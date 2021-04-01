 Skip to main content
Watch now: No. 2 St. Teresa scores 35 unanswered points in commanding win over Tuscola
Miller_Chord 2 040121.JPG

St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller (12) celebrates after scoring against Tuscola.

DECATUR -- St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller threw for a touchdown, rushed for another and ran in a pick-6 against Tuscola on Thursday as the Bulldogs won 41-10.

Early in the game, the Warriors offense tested the Bulldogs. Quarterback Peyton Armstrong connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Pierce to go up 7-0 with 6:33 left in the first quarter. Those were the first points the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bulldogs defense had given up this season, following shutouts to Clinton and Sullivan/Okaw Valley.

Cook_Denim 2 040121.JPG

St. Teresa's Denim Cook (21) runs against Tuscola.

Although the Warriors slowed St. Teresa running back Denim Cook’s yard production in the first half, they couldn’t keep him out of the end zone. Cook ran in a 26-yard score with 2:16 left in the first quarter to tie up the game 7-7. Miller then scored his first touchdown of the game on a 24-yard run to put St. Teresa up 14-7.

Armstrong_Peyton 1 040121.JPG

Tuscola's Peyton Armstrong (18) hands off to Grant Hardwick (10) against St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs would go on to score 35 unanswered points as the defense held Tuscola to shorter runs and no explosive plays. Warriors running back Grant Hardwick ran for 96 yards on 19 carries and Armstrong had 99 yards on 33 carries.

“I thought their quarterback and running back combination was pretty good," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "Overall, after the first drive they had I thought, for the most part, I saw some good things."

Miller intercepted an Armstrong pass on fourth down with 3:49 left before halftime and ran it back 69 yards for the touchdown. In the third quarter, Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown reception to Tre Spence to put the Bulldogs up 28-7.

“Chord almost had one earlier and Zahki Hayes almost had one on the other side. That was a good disguise on the defense and a good pick-6. That got us headed in the right direction,” Ramsey said.

Lewis_Zeke 1 040121.JPG

St. Teresa Zeke Lewis (5) runs against Tuscola.

Bulldogs running back Zeke Lewis scored from two yards out with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter and then burst through the line to run for a 71-yard score. Cook finished with a team-high 104 yards rushing and Lewis had 73 yards.

“Denim is of course our feature back but Zeke has worked so hard in the weight room and it is really good to see him have a great game. On a lot of teams, Zeke would be the feature back. We typically run some sets with two backs but we really didn’t get into it tonight,” Ramsey said.

Miller_Chord 3 040121.JPG

St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller (12) celebrates after scoring against Tuscola.

Tuscola added a 31-yard field goal by Aiden Beachy in the fourth quarter. 

The Bulldogs (3-0) face Shelbyville at home in Week 4 and Tuscola (1-2) will host Warrensburg-Latham.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

