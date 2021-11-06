Watch now: Pana football moves on to quarterfinals after defeating Maroa-Forsyth

PANA — Pana defensive back and wide receiver Brenden Schoonover was a thorn in Maroa-Forsyth’s side all game on Saturday during the Class 2A second-round playoff matchup between the Panthers and Trojans. The senior had two interceptions and a receiving touchdown as Pana defeated Maroa 29-7 to advance to the quarterfinals.

On the Trojans’ first pass of the game, Schoonover came down with an interception from Maroa quarterback Kaiden Maurer’s pass. That led to the Panthers’ first score of the game on a one-yard touchdown run from Austin Henschen with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

“Every coach will tell you there are four or five plays that they want to have back,” Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes said. “My goal (on that interception play) was to take a shot and I thought they were going to play us in man coverage. It ended up not being in man and we put it up around No. 15 (Schoonover) and that was a bad move for us.”

Schoonover showed his big-play potential in the second quarter, grabbing a Max Lynch pass and running it in from 63 yards out to put the Panthers up 14-0.

With Maroa (8-3) moving the ball late in the second quarter, Schoonover picked off his second pass to kill the Trojans' drive and make it 14-0 going into halftime.

“They played faster and more physical than what it showed out on film. We knew they had some team speed but we thought we were going to be able to run the ball in the box. We just weren’t good enough on offense,” Jostes said.

The teams traded turnovers in the third quarter and Maurer had to leave the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit. He was off the field for several minutes but when he returned, he found daylight on his first play back, keeping the ball and running 78 yards for the score to put Maroa on the board 14-7.

With 59 seconds left in the third quarter, Maroa defensive back LaRon McCloud picked off a Lynch pass, but the Trojans couldn’t develop a drive to tie the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ defense was able to stop the Trojans’ fourth down attempts, which set up consecutive scores. Lynch ran in a three-yard TD run to expand the lead to 22-7. With 2:47 left in the game, Lynch then connected with Kyle Kuhn on a 14-yard touchdown reception to make the final score 29-7.

Pana (11-0) moves on to the quarterfinals, just as it did the last time the IHSA playoffs were conducted in 2019. Next week, the Panthers will head to Nashville, which defeated Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Saturday, 33-26.

